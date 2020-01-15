Ardscoil Rís see off Glenstal in clash of Limerick rivals to reach next round

Ardscoil Rís 27

Glenstal Abbey 10

John Keogh reports from Markets Field

ARDSCOIL RÍS ARE through to the second round of the Munster Schools Senior Cup after an impressive 27-10 win over 2018 champions Glenstal Abbey at the Markets Field.

Tries from James Hourigan, Jack Ward-Murphy, Ben McEnery helped Ardscoil to a 20-10 lead at the break and John Moloney got the only score in the second half to seal a clash with near neighbours St Munchin’s next week.

Taylor Gleeson and Alex O’Halloran exchanged penalties in an even opening 15 minutes, but an opportunistic try saw Ardscoil go ahead.

Killian Dineen’s chip over the top was well defended by the Glenstal defence initially, but the ball popped out of the ruck and Hourigan was quickest to touch down. O’Halloran nailed an excellent conversion to put his side 10-3 in front.

That was immediately followed up by a sensational Ward-Murphy score. The impressive number eight beat three defenders as he ran in from all of 55 metres to touch down for their second try.

Glenstal got back into the game before half time when some slick hands from Michael Buckley and Darragh Butler released Darragh Hanly and the winger sprinted in along the left flank. Taylor Gleeson added the extras to cut Ardscoil’s lead to eight.

However, there was still time for Ardscoil to get a try before the break. Lochlainn O’Keefe made the initial break off a scrum and McEnery touched down in the left corner.

The victory was complete 15 minutes into the second half when Moloney powered over for Ardscoil’s fourth try.

Ardscoil Ris Scorers

Tries: James Hourigan, Jack Ward-Murphy, Ben McEnery, John Moloney

Pens: Alex O’Halloran

Cons: Alex O’Halloran (2)

Glenstal Abbey Scorers

Tries: Darragh Hanly

Pens: Taylor Gleeson

Cons: Taylor Gleeson

ARDSCOIL RÍS: Cian Casey; Eoghan Collins, Killian Dineen, Alex O’Halloran, Lochlainn O’Keefe; John Moloney, Ivan Leonard; Alex Long, James White, Feidhim Barry; Cian O’Reilly, James Hourigan; David O’Loughlin, Ben McEnery, Jack Ward-Murphy

Replacements: Paddy Hassett for K Dineen (h-t), Eoghan Ryan for Leonard (39), Cillian O’Brien for Barry (39), Darragh Dineen for White (48), Barry for Long (48), Long for O’Loughlin (60), Rory Desmond for Hassett (60), Alex Keyes for Moloney (65)

GLENSTAL ABBEY: Taylor Gleeson; Timmy Connolly, Aidan Booth, William Twomey, Darragh Hanly; Michael Buckley, Henry Swan; Donagh Hyland, Matthew Cannon, Tom Rooney; Conor O’Shea, Nicholas Ash; Angus McDonald, Stefan Caulfield-Dreier, Darragh Butler

Replacements: Ruairi Woodcock for Connolly (45), Seamus Kerrisk for Rooney (51), Peter Fahy for Ash (51), Ben Shippam for Caulfield-Dreier (62), James Shields for Buckley (70).

Referee: George Clancy (MAR)