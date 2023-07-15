Last-gasp try sees Argentina upset Australia in Rugby Championship

JUAN MARTIN GONZALEZ scored a last-minute try as Argentina clocked back-to-back victories over the Wallabies for the first time Saturday, in a stirring 34-31 win to ramp up pressure on Australia coach Eddie Jones.

The home side streaked into a 10-0 lead at Sydney’s Parramatta Stadium, but Los Pumas won the next 17 points to take control and held their nerve to finish in style for a confidence-boosting victory ahead of the World Cup.

Both sides ran in four tries in the thrilling Rugby Championship arm-wrestle, with a single penalty making the difference.

The home side thought they had won it when Mark Nawaqanitawase ran the length of the pitch for an intercept try with four minutes left.

But the visitors never gave in, with Gonzalez flopping over in the final minute from a rolling maul.

Alamy Stock Photo Argentina's Mateo Carreras runs in to score a try. Alamy Stock Photo

Argentina beat the Wallabies 48-17 last year in Mendoza and while the scoreline in Sydney was not as emphatic, it was history-making as the first time they have gone back-to-back.

The victory eased pressure on coach Michael Cheika after they slumped 41-12 to a clinical New Zealand in the competition’s opening weekend, and left the Wallabies in disarray.

After being blown off the park 43-12 by the Springboks in Jones’ first game in charge at Pretoria — a result Australian media blasted as “an embarrassment” — it didn’t get much better.

Jones insisted during the week the team was a work in progress.

While they were better in the scrum and lineout, ill-discipline was again a problem with 14 penalties conceded.

Los Pumas made a fast start and should have scored first, but Emiliano Boffelli fluffed an easy penalty.

Instead, the home team pounced with Len Ikitau barrelling over in the corner after a looping pass from Quade Cooper found Marika Koroibete who palmed it off to the flying centre.

Cooper slotted a difficult conversion then nailed a penalty to extend their lead to 10-0 inside 12 minutes.

Ikitau took a blow to the shoulder while scoring the try and left the field. He was later seen in a sling.

Alamy Stock Photo Australia's Samu Kerevi runs at Argentina's Pablo Matera. Alamy Stock Photo

Unperturbed, a patient Argentina began stringing phases together and got off the mark after 20 minutes with Boffelli this time making no mistake with a kick under the posts.

They kept the pressure on and a try soon followed after a nine-phase build-up ended with centre Jeronimo de la Fuente finishing the move and Boffelli adding the extras.

The Wallabies soaked up huge pressure to go to the break at level-pegging, but started the second half without lock Richie Arnold who was sin-binned for an infringement.

It proved costly with Julian Montoya barging over for Argentina, culminating a wave of attacks to put them in front for the first time.

With Arnold back, Australia regrouped and veteran No 9 Nic White found a gap from a scrum to dart over and make it 17-17.

But Argentina were full of confidence and their third try, from Mateo Carreras, edged them in front again.

The Wallabies struck straight back through Samu Kerevi to set up the nail-biting finale.

– © AFP 2023

