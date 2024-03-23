Argentina earn 3-0 friendly win without Messi as Spain lose out to Colombia

THE ABSENCE OF captain Lionel Messi didn’t slow Argentina on Friday as the world champions warmed up for their Copa America title defense with a 3-0 friendly victory over El Salvador in Philadelphia.

Defender Cristian Romero opened the scoring in the 16th minute with Enzo Fernández in the 42nd and Giovani Lo Celso in the 52nd completing the victory at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles.

Messi, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner now starring for Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami, was ruled out of Friday’s match and Argentina’s friendly against Costa Rica in Los Angeles next week after tweaking a hamstring in Miami’s 3-1 victory over Nashville in the CONCACAF Champions Cup this month.

On a chilly night in Philadelphia, Argentina didn’t need him to comfortably win their first friendly of the year against a team that has now gone 21 matches without a win.

Romero was the first to break through against the team coached by Spain’s David Doniga, rising to head home a corner kick taken by Angel Di Maria.

Minutes before halftime, Di Maria received the ball on the right flank and set up Rodrigo de Paul, whose back pass was headed by Lo Celso to Fernandez who slotted home from in front of the goal.

After the break. it was Lo Celso’s turn as he finished off another brilliant connection between Di Maria and Lautaro Martinez with a left-footed shot.

The match saw Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni take the opportunity to give minutes to youngsters Alejandro Garnacho and Valentin Barco — the 19-year-old left-back signed by Brighton in January who stood out for the U-23 team in qualifying for the Paris Olympics.

Meanwhile, Colombia inflicted Spain’s first defeat in almost a year with a 1-0 friendly victory in London on Friday.

Crystal Palace defender Daniel Munoz struck in the second half after a superb run by Luis Diaz to capitalise on a disappointing display from La Roja ahead of this summer’s European Championship in Germany.

Spain, who won the Nations League last year to end an 11-year run without silverware after triumphing at Euro 2012, underwhelmed in their second loss under coach Luis de la Fuente.

The first came in March 2023 in a defeat by Scotland in Euro 2024 qualifying which cast early doubt over the coach’s credentials for the job, with concerns easing over the subsequent months.

De la Fuente picked an experimental line-up against Colombia, handing Athletic Bilbao defender Dani Vivian his debut in the heart of defence, while resting captain Rodri among others.

On Thursday the coach said he hoped the country’s football would draw admiration despite the Spanish federation’s recent turmoil, making headlines this week as part of a corruption investigation that saw its headquarters searched by police.

However Spain did not shine against Nestor Lorenzo’s Colombia side, who have now gone 20 matches unbeaten in a streak longer than two years.

La Roja did shade the first half with Vivian heading over a cross from Alejandro Grimaldo, who put in several dangerous balls, and Gerard Moreno’s volley saved well by Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas.

Colombian supporters made up the majority of the crowd and they were brought to their feet by Liverpool winger Diaz on occasion.

Former Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez came on at half-time for Colombia to further excite their fans and he turned the tide in Los Cafeteros’ favour.

Alex Remiro tipped over one Rodriguez strike and another sailed over, with the South American side now on top.

They took the lead after 61 minutes when Diaz exploded down the left flank and crossed to the back post where Munoz finished with an acrobatic effort.

Tottenham defender Pedro Porro came close to levelling but volleyed into the side-netting.

De la Fuente brought on 17-year-old Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi for his debut in the final stages, becoming the second youngest player ever to play for Spain behind team-mate for club and country Lamine Yamal.

Mikel Merino hammered a late chance over the bar as Spain failed to find an equaliser. They next face Brazil on Tuesday in Madrid, at the Santiago Bernabeu in another friendly.

Colombia face Romania on Tuesday as they continue their warm-up for this summer’s Copa America.

