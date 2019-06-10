Argentina earn first-ever World Cup point in 2019 tournament's first goalless draw

JAPAN FAILED TO break down a determined and well-organised Argentine defence in Paris on Monday in the first goalless draw of the Women’s World Cup.

Japan, finalists in 2015 and winners in 2011, enjoyed almost two thirds of possession, but only forced two saves from goalkeeper Vanina Correa.

Argentina’s Women, who have never won a match at the World Cup, managed three tame late strikes, none of which tested Ayaka Yamashita.

The result leaves both teams on one point in Group D, behind England who beat Scotland on Sunday.

Críochnaithe ar chomh scór i bPáras , sár thaispeántas cosanta ag na na hAirgintíne #FIFAWWC



Argentina hold out to win their first ever point in World Cup Finals



Argentina 0 - 0 Japan#20x20 #JPNvARG #TG4 pic.twitter.com/MdNw8q0qMX — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) June 10, 2019

© – AFP 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!