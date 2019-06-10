This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Argentina earn first-ever World Cup point in 2019 tournament's first goalless draw

They held 2011 winners and 2015 finalists Japan at the Parc des Princes, and recorded a huge result.

By AFP Monday 10 Jun 2019, 7:15 PM
Argentina's Sole Jaimes prays after the 0-0 draw.
Image: Richard Sellers
Image: Richard Sellers

JAPAN FAILED TO break down a determined and well-organised Argentine defence in Paris on Monday in the first goalless draw of the Women’s World Cup.

Japan, finalists in 2015 and winners in 2011, enjoyed almost two thirds of possession, but only forced two saves from goalkeeper Vanina Correa.

Argentina’s Women, who have never won a match at the World Cup, managed three tame late strikes, none of which tested Ayaka Yamashita.

The result leaves both teams on one point in Group D, behind England who beat Scotland on Sunday.

