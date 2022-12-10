Argentina and Netherlands charged by Fifa over fiery player confronations

ARGENTINA AND THE Netherlands face disciplinary action after being charged by FIFA following their fiery World Cup quarter-final clash.

The world governing body has confirmed proceedings have been opened against both sides after the last-eight contest eventually won by Argentina on penalties featured several flashpoints and a plethora of bookings.

Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz issued 18 yellows cards in total at the Lusail Stadium, including two – and therefore a red – for the Netherlands’ Denzel Dumfries and two for Argentinian coaching staff.

There were two major confrontations in the game, both coming late in the regulation 90 minutes as the Netherlands fought back from 2-0 down to force extra-time.

Players and technical staff from both sides were involved in the commotion.

A statement read: “The FIFA disciplinary committee has opened proceedings against the Argentinian Football Association due to potential breaches of articles 12 (misconduct of players and officials) and 16 (order and security at matches) of the FIFA disciplinary code during the Netherlands v Argentina FIFA World Cup match that took place on December 9.

“Additionally, the FIFA disciplinary committee has opened proceedings against the Dutch Football Association due to potential breaches of article 12 of the FIFA disciplinary code in relation to the same match.”

