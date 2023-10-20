LIVE: Argentina v New Zealand, Rugby World Cup semi-final

Murray Kinsella is in Paris for The 42 tonight, and you can find his preview here.

Last weekend was a sharp reminder that when the pressure is on in big World Cup games, the sides that stay composed and make their opportunities count are often the ones who succeed.

So if Argentina are to pull off a shock win over the All Blacks tonight [KO 8pm Irish time, RTÉ], it’s sure that they will need to be at their most clinical in attack as well as managing to cause the Kiwis frustration when they get into the Pumas’ 22.