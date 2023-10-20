Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo The Stade de France ahead of tonight's game.
LIVE
LIVE: Argentina v New Zealand, Rugby World Cup semi-final
Follow all the action as it happens at the Stade de France.
11 minutes ago

4 minutes ago 7:31PM

Murray Kinsella is in Paris for The 42 tonight, and you can find his preview here.

Last weekend was a sharp reminder that when the pressure is on in big World Cup games, the sides that stay composed and make their opportunities count are often the ones who succeed.

So if Argentina are to pull off a shock win over the All Blacks tonight [KO 8pm Irish time, RTÉ], it’s sure that they will need to be at their most clinical in attack as well as managing to cause the Kiwis frustration when they get into the Pumas’ 22.

9 minutes ago 7:25PM

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of tonight’s Rugby World Cup semi-final meeting between Argentina and New Zealand in Paris. Ciarán Kennedy here to bring you all the action as it happens. Even though we’ve had the best part of a week to digest Ireland’s World Cup exit, it’s still a sickener that Andy Farrell’s side are not involved tonight, but we’ll crack on regardless.

Kick-off is at 8pm Irish time at the Stade de France, where the All Blacks are heavy favourites to advance. Can the Pumas cause an upset? Let us know your score predictions in the comments below.

Author
Ciarán Kennedy
