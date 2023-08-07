Experienced wingers left out of Argentina World Cup squad

ARGENTINA COACH MICHAEL Cheika has announced his squad for the Rugby World Cup in France, cutting experienced wingers Santiago Cordero and Bautista Delguy.

Cheika opted for a team made up of 18 forwards and 15 backs, with hooker Julian Montoya as captain.

The Australian included full-back Martin Bogado, who made his debut last Saturday against South Africa, and winger Rodrigo Isgro, from Argentina’s sevens set-up.

Cheika said the decision to omit 29-year-old Cordero was “very difficult,” but he decided to go with four centers instead.

Matias Orlando, Tomas Albornoz, Lucas Paulos, Sebastian Cancelliere and Lucio Sordoni were also left out.

“We are going to the World Cup with the experience of Nico Sanchez, who has already been in three World Cups,” said Cheika, referring to the fly-half.

He said he had picked a “balanced squad,” some of whom could play several positions.

“The goal is always to go for the maximum, not to settle for the quarter finals or semi-finals. We want to reach October 28 (the finals) and win,” he said.

Their last warm-up match for the Pumas will be against Spain in Madrid on August 26.

Argentina are in Pool D of the World Cup, and start their campaign on September 9 against 2003 winners England.

They will then face Samoa on September 22, Chile on September 30 and Japan on October 8.

Argentina squad for the Rugby World Cup (September 8-October 28) announced on Monday:

Props: Thomas Gallo (Treviso, ITA), Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro (Treviso, ITA), Eduardo Bello (Newcastle, ENG), Joel Sclavi (La Rochelle, FRA), Francisco Gomez Kodela (Lyon, FRA)

Hookers: Agustin Creevy (Sale, ENG), Julian Montoya (captain, Leicester, ENG), Ignacio Ruiz (unattached)

Locks: Matias Alemanno (Gloucester, ENG), Tomas Lavanini (Clermont, FRA), Guido Petti (Bordeaux-Begles, FRA)

Back-row: Rodrigo Bruni (Bayonne, FRA) Juan Martin Gonzalez (Saracens, ENG), Santiago Grondona (Bristol, ENG), Facundo Isa (Toulon, FRA), Marcos Kremer (Clermont, FRA), Pablo Matera (Honda Heat, JPN) and Pedro Rubiolo (Newcastle, ENG)

Scrum-halves: Lautaro Bazan Velez (Rovigo, ITA), Gonzalo Bertranou (Dragons, WAL), Tomas Cubelli (Miami, USA)

Fly-halves: Santiago Carreras (Gloucester, ENG), Nicolas Sanchez (unattached)

Centers: Santiago Chocobares (Toulouse, FRA), Lucio Cinti (Saracens, ENG), Jeronimo De La Fuente (Perpignan, FRA), Matias Moroni (Newcastle, ENG)

Wings: Emiliano Boffelli (Edinburgh, SCO) Mateo Carreras (Newcastle, ENG), Juan Imhoff (Racing 92, FRA), Rodrigo Isgro (Mendoza)

Fullback: Martin Bogado (Highlanders, NZL), Juan Cruz Mallia (Toulouse, FRA)

