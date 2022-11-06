Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 6 November 2022
Boffelli the hero as Argentina shock England

The match was a personal triumph for the Pumas wing who scored 25 points

1 hour ago 6,516 Views 8 Comments
Argentina's Juan Cruz Mallia and Santiago Carreras celebrate winning.
Argentina's Juan Cruz Mallia and Santiago Carreras celebrate winning.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

EMILIANO BOFFELLI was Argentina’s hero as they beat England at Twickenham for just the second time in history to open their Autumn Nations Series campaign with a dramatic 30-29 win on Sunday.

Edinburgh winger Boffelli scored 25 points in what was a dress rehearsal for next year’s Rugby World Cup opener between the teams as Argentina ended a 10-match losing streak against England.

The hosts scored the only try of the first half, through powerhouse winger Joe Cokanasiga but turned round just 16-12 ahead after Boffelli landed all four of his penalty-goal attempts.

Argentina, however, hit back with two tries early in the second half from Boffelli and Gloucester fly-half Santiago Carreras to lead 24-16.

But England replacement scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet, on the field for barely 30 seconds, then went over for a converted try before another Farrell penalty nudged the home side ahead at 26-24.

Boffelli’s long-range penalty then made it 27-26 to the Pumas before the Pumas’ goalkicker edged the visitors ahead again, with Argentina winning beating England at Twickenham for only the second time since a 25-18 success in 2006.

– © AFP 2022

