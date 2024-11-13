Advertisement
More Stories
Pable Matera. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeTeam news

Matera returns as Argentina make three changes for Ireland

There is no place in the matchday 23 for Connacht’s Santiago Cordero.
10.07am, 13 Nov 2024
770

FLANKER PABLO MATERA returns to the Argentina team for Friday’s clash with Ireland at Aviva Stadium, with head coach Felipe Contepomi making three changes to the starting XV that lined out for last weekend’s defeat of Italy.

The Pumas vice-captain missed the Italy game due to suspension but comes straight back into the Argentina back row.

Centre Matthias Moroni also comes into the starting XV, starting at 12 ahead of Matias Orlando.

The third and final change sees lock Guido Petti join Pedro Rubiolo in the Argentina second row.

There is no place in the matchday 23 for Connacht’s Santiago Cordero, who was available for selection.

Argentina:

  • 15. Juan Cruz Mallia (40 caps)
  • 14. Rodrigo Isgro (5)
  • 13. Lucio Cinti (30)
  • 12. Matthias Moroni (87)
  • 11. Bautista Delguy (31)
  • 10. Thomas Albornoz (15)
  • 9. Gonzalo Bertranou (66)
  • 1. Thomas Gallo (33)
  • 2. Julian Montoya (103) (capt)
  • 3. Joel Sclavi (25)
  • 4. Guido Petti (85)
  • 5. Pedro Rubiolo (18)
  • 6. Pablo Matera (107) 
  • 7. Juan Martin Gonzalez (38)
  • 8.  Joaquin Oviedo (11) 

Replacements: 

  • 16. Ignacio Ruiz (16)
  • 17. Ignacio Streets (6)
  • 18. Francisco Gomez Kodela (39)
  • 19. Franco Molina (10)
  • 20. Santiago Grondona (19)
  • 21. Gonzalo Garcia (9)
  • 22. Santiago Carreras (51)
  • 23. Justo Piccardo (0)
Author
Ciarán Kennedy
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie