FLANKER PABLO MATERA returns to the Argentina team for Friday’s clash with Ireland at Aviva Stadium, with head coach Felipe Contepomi making three changes to the starting XV that lined out for last weekend’s defeat of Italy.
The Pumas vice-captain missed the Italy game due to suspension but comes straight back into the Argentina back row.
Centre Matthias Moroni also comes into the starting XV, starting at 12 ahead of Matias Orlando.
Matera returns as Argentina make three changes for Ireland
The third and final change sees lock Guido Petti join Pedro Rubiolo in the Argentina second row.
There is no place in the matchday 23 for Connacht’s Santiago Cordero, who was available for selection.
Argentina:
Replacements:
Argentina Rugby Felipe Contepomi Rugby Team news