Wednesday 9 October, 2019
Sanchez stars as Argentina end World Cup with 7-try win over USA

The out-half was a controversial omission from the weekend loss to England.

By AFP Wednesday 9 Oct 2019, 7:58 AM
Argentina 47

USA 17

OUT-HALF NICOLAS Sanchez showed Argentina what they had been missing with a masterful first-half performance as the eliminated Pumas restored some pride with a 47-17 win against the United States at the Rugby World Cup.

Sanchez was controversially left out of the matchday 23 for the crunch match against England last Saturday, which Argentina lost 39-10, resulting in their first exit at the pool stages since 2003.

But the Stade Francais playmaker ran the show against the United States in Kumagaya, getting Argentina off the mark after a cagey first 20 minutes by outpacing US fullback Mike Te’o to the line.

Sanchez was also instrumental in the second try, a carefully weighted chip over the American backs resulting in a cruel bounce that deceived Te’o and allowed Puma fullback Joaquin Tuculet to dot down.

Tuculet grabbed the third as well, again made by Sanchez who pulled in several defenders, leaving the US short of numbers out wide and giving the fullback a one-on-one that he took with ease.

On the stroke of half-time, the Eagles had a score of their own, a nicely weighted kick by fly-half AJ MacGinty chased over the goal line by captain Blaine Scully, who celebrated by spiking the ball. But the more-fancied Pumas extended their advantage just four minutes into the second half, a mazy run by Bautista Delguy from behind his own try-line setting up position for centre Juan Cruz Mallia to crash over under the posts for the bonus point.

With nothing to lose, Argentina were playing a highly entertaining brand of free-flowing rugby and slicing through American defences seemingly at will. Mallia was through again under the posts eight minutes into the second half.

japan-rugby-wcup-argentina-usa Sanchez runs to score a try as he is tackled by United States' Mike Te'o. Source: Eugene Hoshiko

On the other hand, the United States were being let down by their set-piece, losing ball at two line-outs in a row, resulting in the sixth Argentina try from Jeronimo De La Fuente, his first in 25 Tests.

The USA scored two consolation tries by Paul Lasike and an injury-time effort by Scully but never looked like troubling the Pumas, who have never lost to the Eagles in their eight-match history.

Replacement Gonzalo Bertranou put the icing on the Argentina cake with a seventh score after the Pumas had again carved up a defensively questionable US midfield.

The match ended a disappointing World Cup for the Pumas, who could consider themselves unlucky to suffer a last-minute 23-21 defeat to France in their first match but were let down by indiscipline against England, losing a man to a red card.

As for the United States, they will be targeting their one “winnable” match in Pool C as they take on Tonga on Sunday in an attempt to avoid the wooden spoon from the “group of death.”

Eoin Toolan and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to give an in-depth breakdown of where Ireland’s play stacks up against the contenders in Japan, and look into why New Zealand and England are primed for World Cup success.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

AFP

