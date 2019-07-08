Argentina World Cup winner's son makes dad 'suffer' at Wimbledon

THE SON OF Argentina World Cup winner Jorge Burruchaga is starting out on a career of his own — but with a tennis ball rather than a football.

Jorge Burruchaga, who admits he “suffers” watching his son play at Wimbledon, scored the winning goal when Argentina beat West Germany 3-2 in the 1986 World Cup final.

He also starred alongside Diego Maradona when Argentina infamously beat England in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

More than three decades on, his son Roman is seeking to conquer England in his own way: in the juniors at Wimbledon.

The 17-year-old qualifier made his debut on the All England Club lawns on Monday in the first round of the boys’ singles, beating the Spaniard Pablo Llamas 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

In doing so, he became the only Argentine junior to make it to the last 32.

In the boys’ second round, Burruchaga will face the Japanese eighth seed Shintaro Mochizuki, while he also has a shot in the boys’ doubles with Brazilian Natan Rodrigues.

“Now let’s see what happens,” the teenager said, declaring himself pleased with his “first grasscourt tour and first here in England”.

“I’m slowly feeling more comfortable on this surface,” he said.

Grass is “a surface where no Argentinian plays”, said Guido Pella, the Argentine men’s 26th seed who was the only singles main draw player from the South American country to make it through to the second week of Wimbledon.

- Father feeling the tension -

Jorge Burruchaga, 56, was at Wimbledon to watch his son in action on Court Five, one of four outside courts at the All England Club that has no seating stands — just a few park benches in the shadow of Centre Court.

The proud father was unable to see his son play at the French Open in Paris back in May and June, but did not want to miss his debut at Wimbledon.

“He wanted him to come because he hasn’t seen me in a long time,” said Roman, while Jorge admitted that he “suffers” a little watching his son doing battle on court.

Some 33 years ago, Burruchaga senior was a key figure in Argentina’s 1986 World Cup triumph in Mexico.

The attacking midfielder played in the quarter-final against England, which took place just four years after the Falklands War between Britain and Argentina.

The 2-1 victory for Argentina will forever be remembered for Maradona’s goals — one a brilliant individual run and the other his infamous “Hand of God” goal punched into the net.

Argentina went on to become world champions for the second time, beating West Germany 3-2, with Burruchaga scoring the winner in the 84th minute, after being played through by Maradona.

It would be another 16 years before Roman came along — but he is not the only Burruchaga keeping up the family’s sporting pedigree.

Mauro Burruchaga, 21, is making his way as a professional footballer at Italian side Chievo, who were relegated from Serie A last season.

