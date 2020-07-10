This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cork GAA clubs call a halt to all activities as Covid-19 precaution

Some Argideen Rangers members told the club they may have been in contact with a person who has tested positive for the virus.

By Emma Duffy Friday 10 Jul 2020, 9:04 AM
42 minutes ago 1,258 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5146554
Covid-19 signage at a training session (file pic).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Covid-19 signage at a training session (file pic).
Covid-19 signage at a training session (file pic).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

A CORK GAA club has temporarily suspended all activity as some members fear they “may have been in contact with a person subsequently confirmed to have Covid-19″.

East Cork side Argideen Rangers confirmed they have paused all club underage and adult group activities until Saturday at earliest, while neighbouring club Ballinascarthy GAA have followed suit with a similar decision this morning.

“Just to let our members know that as a precautionary measure we have decided to press pause on all group club activities ‪until Saturday, July 11th,” Argideen wrote in a statement on Facebook last night. “We will update you again on Saturday.

“This is a precautionary measure, and is because a number of club members have told us that they may have been in contact with a person subsequently confirmed to have Covid-19.

We in Argideen Rangers GAA feel it sensible and prudent to temporarily suspend both underage and adult group activities. We understand that anyone identified by Public Health authorities as a close contact will be tested for Covid-19.

“We will keep you posted on the resumption of activities, and we remind you to respect the privacy of all involved.”

Source: Argideen Rangers Gaa Club/Facebook

Ballinascarthy’s statement on Twitter reads: “Please note that collective team training at all grades is temporarily suspended to comply with HSE public health advice and guidance from Croke Park on contact tracing protocols. This decision is taken to ensure the continued safety of all members of the Ballinascarthy community

“This decision will be reviewed again early next week. We continue to advise all members to adhere to HSE social distancing, hand hygiene and cough etiquette guidance. Thank you.”

Return to play protocols from the GAA specify that clubs must cease activity in the event of a suspected Covid-19 positive case to allow for contact tracing and testing.

Clubs returned to full contact training and challenge matches last week, with competitive action and championship clashes set to begin next Friday, 17 July.

- Updated with Ballinascarthy statement.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

