Armagh boss McGeeney hits out at time-keeping after penalty shootout heartbreak

ARMAGH BOSS Kieran McGeeney expressed frustration at the time-keeping following his side’s penalty shootout loss against Monaghan on Saturday.

A dramatic encounter saw the Farney return to the All-Ireland semi-finals for the first time since 2018, winning 9-8 on penalties after the two sides played out a 0-14 apiece draw.

For Armagh, meanwhile, it was a third defeat in a penalty shootout in the space of 12 months.

“It’s very tough now. That’s sport, isn’t it? Cruel,” McGeeney said afterwards.

“It’s the time-keeping. Same as last time. The person taking the free was told it was the last kick of the ball against Galway, three more minutes. Fella taking the last free was told it was the last kick of the game.

“People seem to want to decide the game themselves and it is very difficult to take but the sooner they stop thinking they know everything and take it from ladies’ football and take it out of people’s hands so they know the times the better. Listen, it’s the same for every team at the minute — we’re not the only one.”

Elaborating on the game itself, McGeeney added: “[We had] probably the lion’s share of the chances. We had to play a very cagey affair. We seemed to be getting yellow cards for fun. Jimmy (Jemar Hall) gets cut across the eye with a shoulder, another fella with damaged ribs with a shoulder to the back. It’s hard to fathom sometimes but, as you say, it’s just the way the cookie crumbles.”

The decisive moment came when Callum Cumiskey’s penalty was saved by Rory Beggan and McGeeney sympathised with the player.

“I’ve never been a penalty taker myself. Took two, 50% — one in, one out. So, it’s just one of those things. Whatever it was, eight great penalties each and just unfortunately, one didn’t go in, it was hard on Callum. But that’s just the nature of the beast with penalties.

“You feel for them. They’re a great bunch. They work hard. It was the same in the Ulster final. A few slim things go against them, and they’re finding it hard to get a break.”

The coach also lamented his side’s costly missed opportunities throughout the game.

“I think they should have just taken the simple score. There were four or five easy points there to be taken. We should have been well ahead at half-time, and even in the second half. Maybe trying to sniff out a goal when it wasn’t there.”