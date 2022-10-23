Membership : Access or Sign Up
Crossmaglen are champions of Armagh again, Glen retain Derry senior title

There were Leinster first round wins for Portarlington of Laois and Ardee St Mary’s of Louth today.

Crossmaglen Rangers players celebrate their win.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Results

Armagh senior football final

  • Crossmaglen Rangers 1-19 Granemore 0-10

Derry senior football final

  • Glen 1-12 Slaughtneil 0-7

Fermanagh senior football final

  • Enniskillen Gaels v Erne Gaels Belleek – postponed
Leinster senior club football first round
  • Castletown (Wexford) 0-10 Portarlington (Laois) 1-11
  • Ardee St Mary’s (Louth) 3-7 Colmcille (Longford) 1-7

*****

CROSSMAGLEN RANGERS ARE back on top of Armagh club football after they won today’s county senior final against Granemore by 12 points.

Crossmaglen made amends for losing the last two finals and regained a title they last claimed in 2019.

Granemore were contesting their first ever Armagh decider but had no answer to Crossmaglen as they lost out 1-19 to 0-10.

The success propels Crossmaglen into the Ulster senior club championship where they will meet Monaghan champions Ballybay on Saturday 5 November.

The Derry decider pitted Watty Grahams Glen and Slaughtneil in opposition, a repeat of last year’s final which saw Glen make the breakthrough for their maiden crown.

Slaughtneil had won five titles since 2014 but it was Glen who backed up last year’s victory as they had eight points to spare on this occasion, 1-12 to 0-7 winners.

The Derry champions will meet the winners of next Sunday’s Tyrone final between Errigal Ciarán and Carrickmore, at the Ulster quarter-final stage on Sunday 13 November.

glen-players-celebrate Glen players toast their Derry final victory. Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

In Fermanagh, the senior football final between Enniskillen Gaels and Erne Gaels Belleek was postponed due to an unplayable pitch at Brewster Park.

It has been refixed for next Saturday night 29 October at 8pm.

Today’s Leinster senior club football action saw first round wins for Laois champions Portarlington and Louth outfit Ardee St Mary’s.

Portarlington, recent victors for the third year in a row in Laois, triumphed away in Wexford by 1-11 to 0-10 against Castletown. Ardee were playing on home soil and made that advantage count as they saw off Longford’s Colmcille by 3-7 to 1-7.

Last night’s opening game resulted in an impressive win for Carlow champions Palatine by 2-12 to 0-6 against Wicklow’s St Patrick’s at Netwatch Cullen Park.

