Armagh power to impressive 11-point win against Derry

Derry 0-15

Armagh 3-17

ARMAGH POWERED TO an impressive defeat of Derry on Sunday, with Kieran McGeeney’s men running out 11-point winners at Celtic Park.

The Orchard County now top Group 1, leading Galway on score difference. The defeat leaves Derry bottom with no points from their opening two group games.

Advertisement

Armagh took control with first-half goals from Ross McQuillan and Conor Turbitt helping them into a 2-8 to 0-6 lead by half-time.

Derry summoned a brief response after the break but their challenge soon faded.

A Rian O’Neill goal in the 54th minute pushed McGeeney’s team 3-10 to 0-11 clear.

Derry were then reduced to 14 men when Ciarán McFaul was sent-off in the 60th minute, the Glen clubman receiving a black card after already being shown a yellow.

More to follow…