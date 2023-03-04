Armagh bounce back with win over Donegal, Lowry stars in Laois victory

Allianz Football League Results

Division 1

Armagh 0-13 Donegal 0-10

Division 4

Laois 2-13 Waterford 1-5

AFTER TWO DEFEATS on the spin in Division 1, Armagh bounced back tonight to defeat Donegal in front of their home fans tonight.

Armagh ran out 0-13 to 0-10 winners at the Athletic Grounds, recovering from losses away to Roscommon and Kerry in the last two weekends.

Kieran McGeeney saw his team lead 0-7 to 0-3 at the break before Donegal came within a point by the 49th minute, 0-8 to 0-7, Hugh McFadden making an impression in the scoring stakes for the away team.

Armagh pushed on again to surge four clear as Andrew Murnin, Rory Grugan and Rian O’Neill all raised white flags. Then Donegal produced a scoring burst with Ciaran Thompson, Jamie Brennan and Jason McGee on target to leave them within one as injury-time approached.

Again Armagh came up with the goods, Jarly Óg Burns strong running proving critical as he won a free that O’Neill converted and then added the insurance point himself to send the Orchard County three clear.

The result lifts Armagh to third in the table with three more games to come in Division 1 tomorrow. Armagh host Galway and travel to Tyrone for their final two matches, while Donegal entertain Mayo and are away to Roscommon as they chase to points to secure safety in the top tier.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Ethan Rafferty on target early on for Armagh. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

In Division 4, Laois ran out 11-point victors over Waterford, 2-13 to 1-5, as they responded impressively to last week’s reversal against Wicklow.

Laois were ahead 1-6 to 1-3 at half-time and pushed on in the second half. Eoin Lowry was their top scorer with 2-6 overall, including two pointed marks and the rest registered from play, while Mark Barry hit 0-5 and Paul Kingston chipped in with 0-2.

Dermot Ryan (0-4) and Jason Curry (1-1) struck Waterford’s scores on a night when they suffered their fifth successive defeat to remain rooted to the bottom of the Division 4 table.

More to follow…