Armagh and Donegal win promotion out of Division 2 with handsome wins

ARMAGH AND DONEGAL will play their league football in Division 1 in 2025, after wins for both guaranteed them their places in the league final even before the final round of games.

Donegal were playing Kildare in Dr Cullen Park in Carlow, and won 0-17 to 1-8, condemning Glen Ryan’s side to relegation after being tipped at the outset of the year as challenging for promotion.

Star of the show was Peader Mogan with five points scored, while 16 of their 17 points came from play.

Kildare threatened a bit of a comeback on 50 minutes when Alex Beirne’s goal cut the Donegal lead to two points. However, they were not to score in the game thereafter.

Armagh gave Cavan a serious going over in the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, jumping to a 2-12 to 0-4 half-time lead.

The final score finished 2-21 to 0-12. Goals came from Peter McGrane and Conor Turbitt, who tucked away a penalty.

Given they are meeting in the league final on March 31, it would seem like that Donegal and Armagh will be using next week’s games against Meath and Cork respectively to get a look at some of the less tested members of the panel.

Meanwhile, it would appear Fermanagh are joining Kildare in the third tier after they fell to an astonishing 6-17 to 0-11 scoreline in the relegation battle against Louth in Ardee.

They had Cavan in the final game who will surely be looking for a reaction to their poor showing against Armagh, while Louth have Kildare in their final game and a point ahead of the Erne men.