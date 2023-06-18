Armagh pip Galway to claim top spot and go into quarter-finals

Armagh 0-16

Galway 1-12

THEY MAY NOT have wanted the game in Carrick on Shannon, but no Armagh fan will ever forget the hysterical celebrations that greeted Shane Walsh’s last ballooned free that gave them a win. They will use it as rocket fuel from here on in.

The win moved them up to four points, level with Galway and with the luxury now of putting their feet up next weekend due to winning this head to head game.

A goal from Sean Kelly and a missed penalty from Shane Walsh in the first half meant that Armagh were riding their luck at times, but the effort expended here was nothing short of herculean.

The game was level on eleven occasions as time ticked away. The final score came when Peter Cooke tried to play a ball back towards John Daly, it bounced too high and Andrew Murnin got to it. He ran upfield and was fouled by Paul Conroy, with Rory Grugan kicking the free over.

A late, late chance to level came when Stefan Campbell thundered into Cian Hernon, presenting Shane Walsh with a final chance to level, but he put his shot harmlessly into the skies.

More to follow….