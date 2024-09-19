11 for Armagh and 8 for Galway as 11 counties feature in All-Star football nominations

CHAMPIONS ARMAGH LEAD the way with 11 nominations as the 2024 Pwc Football All-Star awards have been announced this morning.

Kieran McGeeney’s side are heavily represented, while beaten finalists Galway have eight players in the running. Ulster champions Donegal have seven nominees, with Leinster kingpins Dublin represented by four players.

Munster title-holders Kerry have four players included, with quarter-finalists Louth enjoying their best ever representation with four nominees.

The list is completed by two players apiece from Mayo (Aidan O’Shea and Ryan O’Donoghue), and Roscommon (Brian Stack and Diarmuid Murtagh), along with Cork defender Daniel O’Mahony and Tyrone forward Darragh Canavan.

There are only four players from the 2023 All-Star team nominated after this season – Tom O’Sullivan, Brian Fenton, Paudie and David Clifford.

The nominations were chosen by a panel of Gaelic Games journalists from across, print, radio, TV and digital media.

The PwC All-Stars will be shown live on RTÉ at a special banquet in the RDS on Friday 1 November.

Armagh players celebrating their All-Ireland senior final win. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

2024 PwC GAA/GPA All-Star Football Nominations

Goalkeepers

Blaine Hughes (Armagh) Shaun Patton (Donegal) Niall Morgan (Tyrone)

Defenders

Aaron McKay (Armagh) Barry McCambridge (Armagh) Aidan Forker (Armagh) Paddy Burns (Armagh) Peadar Mogan (Donegal) Ryan McHugh (Donegal) Caolan McGonigle (Donegal) Brendan McCole (Donegal) Johnny McGrath (Galway) Dylan McHugh (Galway) Liam Silke (Galway) Craig Lennon (Louth) Donal McKenny (Louth) Brian Ó Beaglaioch (Kerry) Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry) Seán Bugler (Dublin) Brian Stack (Roscommon) Daniel O’Mahony (Cork)

Midfielders

Niall Grimley (Armagh) Ben Crealy (Armagh) Michael Langan (Donegal) Brian Fenton (Dublin) Tommy Durnin (Louth) Paul Conroy (Galway)

Forwards