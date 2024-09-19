Advertisement
All-Ireland finalists Armagh and Galway lead the way. Bryan Keane/INPHO

11 for Armagh and 8 for Galway as 11 counties feature in All-Star football nominations

The awards take place at a banquet in the RDS on 1 November.
7.02am, 19 Sep 2024
CHAMPIONS ARMAGH LEAD the way with 11 nominations as the 2024 Pwc Football All-Star awards have been announced this morning.

Kieran McGeeney’s side are heavily represented, while beaten finalists Galway have eight players in the running. Ulster champions Donegal have seven nominees, with Leinster kingpins Dublin represented by four players.

Munster title-holders Kerry have four players included, with quarter-finalists Louth enjoying their best ever representation with four nominees.

The list is completed by two players apiece from Mayo (Aidan O’Shea and Ryan O’Donoghue), and Roscommon (Brian Stack and Diarmuid Murtagh), along with Cork defender Daniel O’Mahony and Tyrone forward Darragh Canavan.

There are only four players from the 2023 All-Star team nominated after this season – Tom O’Sullivan, Brian Fenton, Paudie and David Clifford.

The nominations were chosen by a panel of Gaelic Games journalists from across, print, radio, TV and digital media.

The PwC All-Stars will be shown live on RTÉ at a special banquet in the RDS on Friday 1 November.

the-armagh-team-celebrates Armagh players celebrating their All-Ireland senior final win. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

2024 PwC GAA/GPA All-Star Football Nominations

Goalkeepers

  1. Blaine Hughes (Armagh)
  2. Shaun Patton (Donegal)
  3. Niall Morgan (Tyrone)

Defenders 

  1. Aaron McKay (Armagh)
  2. Barry McCambridge (Armagh)
  3. Aidan Forker (Armagh)
  4. Paddy Burns (Armagh)
  5. Peadar Mogan (Donegal)
  6. Ryan McHugh (Donegal)
  7. Caolan McGonigle (Donegal)
  8. Brendan McCole (Donegal)
  9. Johnny McGrath (Galway)
  10. Dylan McHugh (Galway)
  11. Liam Silke (Galway)
  12. Craig Lennon (Louth)
  13. Donal McKenny (Louth)
  14. Brian Ó Beaglaioch (Kerry)
  15. Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry)
  16. Seán Bugler (Dublin)
  17. Brian Stack (Roscommon)
  18. Daniel O’Mahony (Cork)

Midfielders

  1. Niall Grimley (Armagh)
  2. Ben Crealy (Armagh)
  3. Michael Langan (Donegal)
  4. Brian Fenton (Dublin)
  5. Tommy Durnin (Louth)
  6. Paul Conroy (Galway)

Forwards 

  1. Rian O’Neill (Armagh)
  2. Conor Turbitt (Armagh)
  3. Oisin Conaty (Armagh)
  4. Rory Grugan (Armagh)
  5. Cillian McDaid (Galway)
  6. John Maher (Galway)
  7. Rob Finnerty (Galway)
  8. Shane Walsh (Galway)
  9. David Clifford (Kerry)
  10. Paudie Clifford (Kerry)
  11. Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)
  12. Cormac Costello (Dublin)
  13. Ryan O’Donoghue (Mayo)
  14. Aidan O’Shea (Mayo)
  15. Oisín Gallen (Donegal)
  16. Darragh Canavan (Tyrone)
  17. Sam Mulroy (Louth)
  18. Diarmuid Murtagh (Roscommon)
Fintan O'Toole
