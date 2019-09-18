Armagh propose Ulster winning captain for role of next GAA President

JARLATH BURNS HAS entered the frame to be the next GAA President after being proposed by the Armagh county board.

Jarlath Burns speaking at the GAA Congress in 2017. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Burns has been nominated for the position which will be filled at GAA Congress in 2020 with the successful candidate taking over from the incumbent President John Horan.

A former Armagh footballer, Burns was captain when the county ended a 16-year wait for Ulster senior football glory in 1999.

Burns, a school principal at St Paul’s HS in Bessbrook, is currently Armagh’s delegate to the Ulster Council while also being a member of both the Armagh and Ulster GAA management committees. He is also heavily involved in his club Silverbridge Harps.

Jarlath Burns lifts the Ulster senior football trophy after Armagh's win in 1999. Source: Andrew Paton/INPHO

In their official statement released today, Armagh expanded on their reasoning for proposing Burns.

“Jarlath has a profound knowledge of all aspects of the GAA, both at home and abroad. As administrator at all levels, he has remained true to the values which inform and enrich our association, while never failing to challenge it where he sees that the integrity of the association and its games are at stake.

“And, in an environment in which the GAA is under intense daily scrutiny and where communication skills are vital, he would be an articulate public defender and advocate of the Association and a strong voice for modern and progressive action.

“It is for these reasons that Armagh GAA proudly propose Jarlath Burns, certain in the knowledge that he will make an outstanding Uachtarán CLG.”

Former Ireland performance analyst and current coaching wizard of OZ Eoin Toolan joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to predict Ireland’s World Cup, break down every pool, and call the overall winners.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud