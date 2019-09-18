This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 18 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Armagh propose Ulster winning captain for role of next GAA President

Jarlath Burns has entered the race for the position which will be chosen at GAA Congress 2020.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 18 Sep 2019, 5:04 PM
21 minutes ago 443 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4814622

JARLATH BURNS HAS entered the frame to be the next GAA President after being proposed by the Armagh county board.

jarlath-burns Jarlath Burns speaking at the GAA Congress in 2017. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Burns has been nominated for the position which will be filled at GAA Congress in 2020 with the successful candidate taking over from the incumbent President John Horan.

A former Armagh footballer, Burns was captain when the county ended a 16-year wait for Ulster senior football glory in 1999.

Burns, a school principal at St Paul’s HS in Bessbrook, is currently Armagh’s delegate to the Ulster Council while also being a member of both the Armagh and Ulster GAA management committees. He is also heavily involved in his club Silverbridge Harps.

jarlath-burns-181999 Jarlath Burns lifts the Ulster senior football trophy after Armagh's win in 1999. Source: Andrew Paton/INPHO

In their official statement released today, Armagh expanded on their reasoning for proposing Burns.

“Jarlath has a profound knowledge of all aspects of the GAA, both at home and abroad. As administrator at all levels, he has remained true to the values which inform and enrich our association, while never failing to challenge it where he sees that the integrity of the association and its games are at stake.

“And, in an environment in which the GAA is under intense daily scrutiny and where communication skills are vital, he would be an articulate public defender and advocate of the Association and a strong voice for modern and progressive action.

“It is for these reasons that Armagh GAA proudly propose Jarlath Burns, certain in the knowledge that he will make an outstanding Uachtarán CLG.”

Former Ireland performance analyst and current coaching wizard of OZ Eoin Toolan joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to predict Ireland’s World Cup, break down every pool, and call the overall winners.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie