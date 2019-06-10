Armagh confirm star midfielder Burns released from hospital following Ulster defeat

Jarlath Og Burns (centre) in the thick of the action yesterday.

ARMAGH GAA HAVE confirmed that Jarlath Og Burns has been released from hospital following Sunday’s Ulster semi-final replay defeat to Cavan.

The midfielder was replaced after 68 minutes of the 0-23 to 0-17 defeat. The Irish Sun first reported that Burns left Clones in an ambulance amid concerns that he was still suffering the effects of a head injury in last weekend’s drawn game between the sides.

“We can confirm that following yesterday’s game Jarly Og Burns was taken to hospital,” Armagh said in a statement this afternoon.

“He was discharged shortly after arrival and returned home last night. Our experienced medical team will continue to assess and monitor Jarly Og.”

There was some confusion surrounding the exact nature of the injury that saw Burns withdrawn during the drawn game. The Silverbridge clubman appeared to suffer an accidental blow to the head after colliding with one of his own players in extra time.

Burns was “a wee bit fuzzy”, assistant boss Jim McCorry told The Irish News in the aftermath of the incident.

“It wasn’t the full concussion but we thought it best not to put him back in.”

The GAA’s concussion management guidelines state that “adult players suspected of having a concussion must have adequate rest of at least 24 – 48 hours and then must follow a gradual return to play (GRTP) protocol.

“The GRTP should take at least 7 days for adult players.”

Speaking on Morning Ireland this morning, Armagh legend Oisin McConville said Sunday’s incident “was nothing to do with concussion”.

“He was dehydrated, he was exhausted, he was on a drip in the dressing room and he was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure. I believe he’s doing fine.

“As far as concussion is concerned, the two incidents weren’t related in any way.”

