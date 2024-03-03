Armagh take stride to league final with victory over Kerry in top-of-table clash

ARMAGH TOOK A huge step towards a 2024 Lidl National League Division 1 final slot with victory in Sunday’s top of the table clash against Kerry at the Athletic Grounds.

A goal from Caroline O’Hanlon helped Armagh lead by double scores at 1-7 to 0-5 at the interval, before reigning league champions Kerry rallied after the restart.

A goal from Katie Brosnan helped them get back on level terms but while Kerry edged in front, it was Armagh who finished strongly with Aimee Mackin shooting two goals to maintain their perfect start to the season with a fifth win in succession for the side which won the Division 2 title last year. They were good value for their 3-14 to 1-13 victory.

Meanwhile, Galway got their first win of the campaign when they defeated Meath by 1-12 to 0-7 at Duggan Park in Ballinasloe.

Shauna Hynes, who finished with 1-5, found the net as Galway made the most of the elements in the opening half and led by 1-9 to 0-2 at the break.

Emma Duggan and Marion Farrelly led the Meath revival after the restart but they were unable to prevent a first loss of the campaign after three wins and a draw.

Also on Sunday, Dublin made their trip to Fraher Field a winning one to leave Waterford sweating on top flight status ahead of the final two rounds of top-flight fixtures.

Hannah Tyrrell, not for the first time, landed a couple of late points to see off a brave Waterford side by 2-10 to 2-7 in Dungarvan. Dublin’s Orlath Nolan got a goal from a penalty to lead by 1-4 to 0-4 at the break, but Lauren McGregor slotted a Waterford penalty after the restart.

Dublin pulled clear when Niamh Hetherton got their second goal but a late goal from Waterford captain Kellyann Hogan set up an exciting finish but Tyrrell sealed the win with two late points.

And on Saturday, Cork’s relegation troubles increased when they went down by 0-9 to 0-7 in a game which went ahead on the 4G pitch at SuperValu Páirc Ui Chaoimh after the scheduled Mallow venue was declared unplayable.

The sides were deadlocked at 0-5 apiece at the break and Mayo could even afford to miss a penalty in the second half and survive to claim an invaluable victory.

Kildare wrapped up a place in the Division 2 league final and promotion to the top flight next season with two rounds remaining when they scored a 3-11 to 0-7 win over Laois to make it five wins on the spin.

Tyrone are also pushing hard for promotion and a league final spot thanks to a 3-11 to 1-12 win over Donegal, while Monaghan got their first win of the campaign with a 2-8 to 2-4 win over Clare. Westmeath pipped Tipperary by 1-7 to 1-6.

In Division 3, Roscommon and Clare continued their push for promotion with good wins, while Down ousted Offaly to stay in contention and Antrim got their first win of the season.

And the Division 4 semi-final pairings were confirmed following Sunday’s action. Fermanagh will play Carlow and Leitrim will take on Kildare on Sunday, March 24.

Results

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 Round 5

Mayo 0-9 Cork 0-7

Armagh 3-14 Kerry 1-13

Galway 1-12 Meath 0-7

Dublin 2-10 Waterford 2-7

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2 Round 5

Monaghan 2-8 Cavan 2-4

Tyrone 3-11 Donegal 1-12

Kildare 3-11 Laois 0-7

Westmeath 1-7 Tipperary 1-6

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 3 Round 5

Roscommon 1-10 Wexford 0-8

Clare 1-12 Louth 1-8

Antrim 2-15 Sligo 3-6

Down 0-13 Offaly 0-4

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 4 Round 7