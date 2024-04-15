Armagh and Kerry lead the way in Division 1 league team of the year

CHAMPIONS ARMAGH HAVE seven players included in this year’s Division 1 league team of the year, recognition of their achievement in a breakthrough success in the spring ladies football competition.
Defendres Grace Ferguson, Clodagh McCambridge and Lauren McConville, midfielder Caroline O’Hanlon, and the forward trio of Aoife McCoy, Aimee Mackin and Kelly Mallon, have all been honoured.
Beaten finalists Kerry have three players selected in Aishling O’Connell, Anna Galvin and captain Niamh Carmody.
Mayo pair Laura Brennan and Lisa Cafferky, Meath duo Niamh Gallogly and Emma Duggan, and Dublin’s Leah Caffrey complete the Division 1 team.
In the Division 2 selection, champions Kildare are the main winners with six players included.
Division 3 title winners Clare also have six players successful in their selection, as do Division 4 victors Carlow.
The winners will receive their awards at Croke Park on Friday 3 May.
Here are the teams in full:
Teams of the 2024 Lidl National Football Leagues
Division 1:
- 1. Laura Brennan – Mayo
- 2. Grace Ferguson – Armagh
- 3. Clodagh McCambridge – Armagh
- 4. Leah Caffrey – Dublin
- 5. Niamh Gallogly – Meath
- 6. Lauren McConville – Armagh
- 7. Aishling O’Connell – Kerry
- 8. Anna Galvin – Kerry
- 9. Caroline O’Hanlon – Armagh
- 10. Niamh Carmody – Kerry
- 11. Aoife McCoy – Armagh
- 12. Emma Duggan – Meath
- 13. Aimee Mackin – Armagh
- 14. Kelly Mallon – Armagh
- 15. Lisa Cafferky – Mayo
*****
Division 2:
- 1. Lauren Fitzpatrick – Tipperary
- 2. Jayne Lyons – Tyrone
- 3. Abigail Temple Asokuh – Donegal
- 4. Aoife Clifford – Kildare
- 5. Lara Gilbert – Kildare
- 6. Ruth Sargent – Kildare
- 7. Meabh Corrigan – Tyrone
- 8. Grace Clifford – Kildare
- 9. Aoibhinn McHugh – Tyrone
- 10. Emma Jane Gervin – Tyrone
- 11. Nessa Dooley – Kildare
- 12. Niamh McLaughlin – Donegal
- 13. Maria Canavan – Tyrone
- 14. Róisín Byrne – Kildare
- 15. Susanne White – Donegal
*****
Division 3:
- 1. Helena Cummins – Roscommon
- 2. Ellen Irwin – Roscommon
- 3. Síofra Ní Chonaill – Clare
- 4. Orla Boyle – Down
- 5. Rachel Fitzmaurice – Roscommon
- 6. Meghan Doherty – Down
- 7. Laurie Ryan – Clare
- 8. Amy Gavin Mangan – Offaly
- 9. Aisling Reidy – Clare
- 10. Laura Fleming – Roscommon
- 11. Caoimhe Harvey – Clare
- 12. Ailish Considine – Clare
- 13. Aisling Hanly – Roscommon
- 14. Kate Flood – Louth
- 15. Fidelma Marrinan – Clare
******
Division 4:
- 1. Nicole Hanley – Carlow
- 2. Charlene Tyrrell – Leitrim
- 3. Yvonne Lee – Limerick
- 4. Sinéád McCullagh – Carlow
- 5. Ruth Bermingham – Carlow
- 6. Sarah McCarville – Fermanagh
- 7. Niamh Forde – Carlow
- 8. Róisín Ambrose – Limerick
- 9. Róisín Bailey – Carlow
- 10. Sinéad McGettigan – Wicklow
- 11. Deborah Murphy – Limerick
- 12. Ailbhe Clancy – Leitrim
- 13. Leah Fox – Leitrim
- 14. Eimear Smyth – Fermanagh
- 15. Clíodhna Ní Shé – Carlow