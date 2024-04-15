Armagh and Kerry lead the way in Division 1 league team of the year

CHAMPIONS ARMAGH HAVE seven players included in this year’s Division 1 league team of the year, recognition of their achievement in a breakthrough success in the spring ladies football competition.

Defendres Grace Ferguson, Clodagh McCambridge and Lauren McConville, midfielder Caroline O’Hanlon, and the forward trio of Aoife McCoy, Aimee Mackin and Kelly Mallon, have all been honoured.

Beaten finalists Kerry have three players selected in Aishling O’Connell, Anna Galvin and captain Niamh Carmody.

Mayo pair Laura Brennan and Lisa Cafferky, Meath duo Niamh Gallogly and Emma Duggan, and Dublin’s Leah Caffrey complete the Division 1 team.

In the Division 2 selection, champions Kildare are the main winners with six players included.

Division 3 title winners Clare also have six players successful in their selection, as do Division 4 victors Carlow.

The winners will receive their awards at Croke Park on Friday 3 May.

Here are the teams in full:

Teams of the 2024 Lidl National Football Leagues

Division 1:

1. Laura Brennan – Mayo

2. Grace Ferguson – Armagh

3. Clodagh McCambridge – Armagh

4. Leah Caffrey – Dublin

5. Niamh Gallogly – Meath

6. Lauren McConville – Armagh

7. Aishling O’Connell – Kerry

8. Anna Galvin – Kerry

9. Caroline O’Hanlon – Armagh

10. Niamh Carmody – Kerry

11. Aoife McCoy – Armagh

12. Emma Duggan – Meath

13. Aimee Mackin – Armagh

14. Kelly Mallon – Armagh

15. Lisa Cafferky – Mayo

*****

Division 2:

1. Lauren Fitzpatrick – Tipperary

2. Jayne Lyons – Tyrone

3. Abigail Temple Asokuh – Donegal

4. Aoife Clifford – Kildare

5. Lara Gilbert – Kildare

6. Ruth Sargent – Kildare

7. Meabh Corrigan – Tyrone

8. Grace Clifford – Kildare

9. Aoibhinn McHugh – Tyrone

10. Emma Jane Gervin – Tyrone

11. Nessa Dooley – Kildare

12. Niamh McLaughlin – Donegal

13. Maria Canavan – Tyrone

14. Róisín Byrne – Kildare

15. Susanne White – Donegal

*****

Division 3:

1. Helena Cummins – Roscommon

2. Ellen Irwin – Roscommon

3. Síofra Ní Chonaill – Clare

4. Orla Boyle – Down

5. Rachel Fitzmaurice – Roscommon

6. Meghan Doherty – Down

7. Laurie Ryan – Clare

8. Amy Gavin Mangan – Offaly

9. Aisling Reidy – Clare

10. Laura Fleming – Roscommon

11. Caoimhe Harvey – Clare

12. Ailish Considine – Clare

13. Aisling Hanly – Roscommon

14. Kate Flood – Louth

15. Fidelma Marrinan – Clare

******

Division 4: