Can Armagh or Kerry use league success as launchpad for All-Ireland win?

A FIRST Division 1 League title for Armagh — or back-to-back successes and a 13th overall for Kerry?

That is the big question ahead of today’s 2024 Lidl Ladies National Football League final in Croke Park.

Armagh and Kerry should serve up an intriguing showdown at HQ as they bring the curtain down on a busy weekend of finals action.

The Orchard county have been the story of the league so far. Under the watch of new manager Gregory McGonigle, they won all but one of their games as they returned to the top-tier for the first time since 2016.

That sole defeat came against McGonigle’s former side, Dublin, in the final round, with their first-ever Division 1 league final ticket booked and an understrength team on show from the off.

They had scorched to six wins in-a-row before that, scoring 10-59 in total.

Aimee Mackin is their scoring star, the AFLW ace firing 6-21 of that tally as she established herself as the league’s top scorer.

Mackin is widely regarded as one of the best players in the game currently, while Kelly Mallon is another key Armagh forward.

Caroline O’Hanlon is enjoying a rich vein of form too. The 39-year-old dual star is the engine of the team, and continues to make them tick. Lauren McConville, who recently became an Armagh centurion, is another vital cog in the machine, while Blaithin Mackin has been absent so far with a knee injury.

They’re a fast, transitional team, who play good, attacking football.

Get the ball to Aimee Mackin, and she’ll keep the scoreboard ticking over.

They’re generally strong defensively too, conceding the least in Division 1 before that anomaly against Dublin.

Kerry are a similar outfit. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh is their marquee forward. The 2023 Footballer of the Year was rested and then restricted to a substitute role for much of the league, so will be coming into the decider all guns blazing.

Like Armagh with Mackin, it’s not a case of over-reliance. Declan Quill and Darragh Long’s supporting cast is impressive too.

Niamh Carmody is an unsung hero for the Kingdom. This year’s captain doesn’t grab the headlines, but she is consistently brilliant; running herself into the ground for the cause and chipping in with crucial scores.

Kayleigh Cronin is another totemic figure in defence, and will undoubtedly have her hands full as they look to defend their crown.

It should be an attacking, entertaining game of football. The final scoreline was 3-14 to 1-13 when these sides met in March, and the expansive space of Croke Park should allow for more of the same.

This is a repeat of the 2022 Division 2 final. Kerry came from behind to win 1-12 to 0-12 on that occasion, with Danielle O’Leary their super sub.

They went on to win Division 1 on their immediate return, just like Meath had done the previous year. Might Armagh continue that trend?

One thing is for sure: Whoever climbs the steps of the Hogan Stand on Sunday is definitely ready to use this as a launchpad for an All-Ireland senior win.

Generally, the runners-up recover quickly, but Galway struggled after their dismantling by Kerry last year. 12 months on, the Tribeswomen are fighting to retain their Division 1 status on Sunday, underlining how level the playing field is currently.

For Armagh and Kerry, there’s huge opportunity later this summer. The Kingdom are hoping it’s a case of third time lucky, having fallen short in back-to-back All-Ireland senior finals.

Cronin and Carmody are among those to have spoken openly about going one better this year, while Mallon has made no secret of her ambition for Armagh and their ability to win an All-Ireland senior title.

“I’ve no qualms about saying that at all,” she told The 42 when she was captain last year.

“We know our potential. But I think it’s just a matter of being consistent with our performances and delivering on the big occasions. They’re probably the two things that we need to get better at.”

That makes two, with Kerry also voicing their recent championship decider regret.

Do it on league final day first.

Success here can undoubtedly be a launchpad for 2024 All-Ireland glory.

2024 Lidl Ladies National Football League Finals

Sunday 7 April – Croke Park

Division 2: Kildare v Tyrone, 1pm – Live on TG4

Division 1: – Armagh v Kerry, 3pm – Live on TG4

Galway and Waterford also meet at Duggan Park, Ballinasloe at 2pm in what is effectively a Division 1 relegation play-off. Their Round 6 clash was postponed, so this is a shootout to determine who will stay up — and who will join Cork in Division 2 in 2025.