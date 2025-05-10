Armagh retain Ulster ladies title after comprehensive defeat of Donegal

Armagh 3-9

Donegal 0-7

Kieran Lynch reports from Clones

ARMAGH RETAINED THEIR TG4 Ulster SFC crown with a comprehensive win over Donegal in Clones.

A huge crowd descended upon St Tiernach’s Park as this game was played before the men’s Ulster SFC final between the same two counties.

Two early goals from Aoife McCoy set Armagh on their path to triumph, as they took the lead early and never relinquished it.

Her first goal came on six minutes, as a slick handpassing move which involved Eve Lavery and Caroline O’Hanlon put her through and she drilled the ball into the roof of the net.

Niamh Henderson added to the Orchard County’s lead before McCoy netted for a second time on 13 minutes. On this occasion it was all down to the Dromintee player as she claimed possession some 30 metres out from goal, went on a driving solo run and slotted past Claire Friel to put Armagh seven ahead.

At the other end, Donegal were plagued by wasteful shooting in front of the posts, with their solitary first half point coming from a Susanne White free.

However, Armagh responded with scores from Emily Druse and Eve Lavery, before Grace Ferguson put the icing on the cake for their impressive first half performance with a superb point from distance.

Donegal's Evelyn McGinley. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Donegal were first off the mark in the second half with a White point, but Armagh’s Lauren McConville added her name to the scoresheet as she shrugged her way through a couple of challenges and slotted over with her left foot.

James Daly’s side weren’t going away quietly however, with Cait Gillespie and Katie Dowds finding the mark.

But Armagh put the game beyond all reasonable doubt 15 minutes from the end of time with their third goal. McCoy turned provider on this occasion, supplying a wide-open Niamh Coleman, and she made no mistake in sliding her effort into the bottom corner to put 10 between the sides.

Rhiana McColgan and Eva Gallagher (two) scored in consolation for Donegal, whilst Kelly Mallon (free), Lavery, Maeve Lennon and Caoimhe McNally closed out the scoring for the victors.

Armagh scorers: A McCoy 2-0; N Coleman 1-0; E Lavery 0-2; N Henderson, E Druse, G Ferguson, L McConville, K Mallon (1f), M Lennon, C McNally 0-1 each.

Donegal scorers: S White (2f), E Gallagher 0-2 each; C Gillespie, K Dowds, R McColgan 0-1 each.

ARMAGH: A Carr; M Ferguson, C McCambridge, M McCann; E Druse, C Towe, G Ferguson; C O’Hanlon, N Coleman; L McConville, A McCoy, B Mackin; E Lavery, N Henderson, N Reel. Subs: K Mallon for Reel (40), C Marley for L McConville (48), C McNally for C O’Hanlon (51), M Lennon for E Lavery (51), S Quigley for G Ferguson (54).

DONEGAL: C Friel; S McFadden, A Temple Asokuh, S McFeeley; N Carr, E McGinley, C Gillespie; A Walsh, R Rodgers; N Boyle, K Dowds, F McMenamon; J McFadden, M Bennett, S White. Subs: U Boyle for A Walsh (26), B McLaughlin for Temple Asokuh (26), TR Mahon for J McFadden (HT), E Gallagher for F McMenamon (43), R McColgan for M Bennett (43).

Referee: Gavin Finnegan (Down).