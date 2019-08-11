Armagh on the hunt for new management as star forward suffers cruciate injury

The Armagh team last April. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

AFTER THEIR ALL-IRELAND quarter-final exit yesterday, Armagh are on the lookout for new management with Fionnuala McAtamney and Lorraine McCaffrey stepping down.

It comes as a cruel end to the year, after news of Aimee Mackin’s cruciate injury.

“Fionnuala McAtamney and Lorraine McCaffrey step down as Armagh senior management after two years,” the county tweeted this morning.

“The All Ireland quarter final defeat by Mayo yesterday led to the management team announcing to the squad of their decision to resign from their position.

“Armagh LGFA thank the girls for their efforts and wish them good luck in the future.”

Source: ArmaghLGFA/Twitter.

The Westerners were three-point winners over Armagh yesterday, advancing to the All-Ireland semi-final where they’ll face Connacht rivals Galway in Croke Park on 25 August.

In the other last four battle, arch-rivals Dublin and Cork go head-to-head, with three in-a-row on the horizon for the Sky Blues.

For Armagh – who recently stunned Ephie Fitzgerald’s Rebels with a shock one-point win the the group stages – it’s back to the drawing board after back-to-back quarter-final exits in 2018 and 2019. Last year, the Orchard county bowed out to Donegal.

Armagh's Aimee Mackin. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Yesterday, they were without star forward Mackin, who recently sustained a dreaded ACL injury.

One of the finest attackers in the country, the injury comes as a massive blow to the Shane O’Neill’s star, who’s also a talented soccer player with Sion Swifts in the Women’s Premiership.

Source: Niall McCoy Twitter.

