Armagh, Meath and Kerry claim top-flight football league wins

Results - Division 1 Ladies Football League

Armagh 1-8 Cork 1-6

Meath 2-5 Dublin 0-7

Kerry 2-11 Waterford 2-5

THERE WERE VICTORS for Armagh, Kerry and Meath today in Division 1 of the Lidl National League as the top-flight campaign continued.

Armagh notched their second win when they travelled to Cork and won by 1-8 to 1-6 in a game where they were never behind. Armagh led by 1-4 to 1-3 at the break, with Aimee Mackin slotting home an early penalty.

Daire Kiely responded with a goal for Cork and while they were always in contention, they never managed to get ahead and fell to their first defeat of the campaign.

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh scored 1-4 off the bench to inspire Kerry to a 2-11 to 2-5 win over a dogged Waterford outfit at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Ní Mhuircheartaigh entered proceedings in the 47th minute when Kerry were a point ahead but the Footballer of the Year then took with a fine performance that included a beautiful lobbed goal in the 64th minute.

Waterford, playing into the wind and rain in the opening half, got off to a whirlwind start after 45 seconds when Kellyann Hogan scored a fortuitous goal before a free from Hogan dropped and Mairead O’Brien pounced to fist to the net to lead by 2-1 to 0-0 after 10 minutes before Kerry finally got moving and got on top. A goal from Jadyn Lucey saw them draw level at 1-5 to 2-2 by the break and they edged ahead after the break for victory.

First-half goals from Meadhbh Byrne and Marion Farrelly were crucial at Pairc Tailteann in Navan as Meath got the better of Dublin to make it two wins from two by 2-5 to 0-7.

In the battle of the last two TG4 All-Ireland senior football championship winners, Meath built on last weekend’s impressive triumph against Mayo to maintain their 100% start to the 2024 season. Carla Rowe contributed 0-4 for Dublin on her return to the first 15, but the Jackies’ search for a first victory in the calendar year will continue into round three of the top-tier.

Meath led by 2-3 to 0-3 at the break and saw out the victory in the second half. It was also announced today that their attacking star Niamh O’Sullivan has retired.

Meath’s Niamh O’Sullivan being introduced to the crowd at half-time for the NFL Division 1 clash between Meath and Dublin in Pairc Tailteann, following the announcement that she has retired from inter-county football. pic.twitter.com/OlErBvy7IZ — Daire Walsh (@DaireJWalsh) January 28, 2024

At Duggan Park in Ballinasloe on Saturday, two goals from Lisa Cafferky secured a first victory for Mayo in this year’s Lidl NFL as they held out for a 2-5 to 0-10 win over Connacht rivals Galway.

After leading by four points entering the final 10 minutes, Liam McHale’s charges had to resist a late fightback from the hosts who kicked three points through two Roisin Leonard frees and Ailbhe Davoren.

Mayo led by 1-3 to 0-5 at the break before Cafferky struck for her second goal going into the final quarter as Galway fell to a second defeat.

In Division 2, there were Round 2 victories for Kildare, Tyrone, Westmeath and Cavan, while Division 3 saw Clare, Wexford, Roscommon and Offaly record wins.

And in Division 4, there were wins for Leitrim, Fermanagh and Limerick, while Carlow and Longford drew over the weekend in Round 3 of the competition.