BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 16 May 2021
Advertisement

Armagh make winning return to Division One against Monaghan

Elsewhere, there were wins for Meath and Clare.

By The42 Team Sunday 16 May 2021, 5:53 PM
1 hour ago 1,963 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5439078
Monaghan's Karl O'Connell with Niall Grimley of Armagh.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Monaghan's Karl O'Connell with Niall Grimley of Armagh.
Monaghan's Karl O'Connell with Niall Grimley of Armagh.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

ARMAGH MADE A winning return to Division One football with a four-point victory over Monaghan at Brewster Park in Enniskillen. 

Kieran McGeeney’s side took an early six-point lead, striding 1-03 to 0-00 clear thanks in part to a penalty converted by Stefan Campbell. Monaghan cut Armagh’s lead to a single point at half-time, with debutant Séan Jones netting a 13th-minute goal. 

The sides traded scores in the game’s third quarter, and though they were level six times in that period, Monaghan never hit the front and points from Rian O’Neill, Rory Grugan, and Conor Turbitt earned a 1-16 to 1-12 victory for Armagh. 

In Division Two North, Meath held off near rivals for a 0-16 to 0-15 point victory. A late John Heslin point gave Westmeath a one-point advantage at half-time and they led by four points with 15 minutes to go. Meath, however, closed in from there, and points from Eamon Wallace and Jordan Morris helped them to a two-point lead as the game entered injury time. Westmeath kept in touch with a score from Ronan Wallace, but ultimately couldn’t avoid an opening-day defeat. 

In the South section of Division Two, Clare were comfortable seven-point winners against Laois: Daniel Walsh scoring the only goal of a 1-16 to 0-12 win. 

In Division Three South, Offaly beat Wicklow 1-14 to 1-10, while Sligo were seven-point winners over Leitrim in Division Four South. 

Allianz Football League Results 

Division One North 

Monaghan 1-12 1-16 Armagh 

Division Two North 

Meath 0-16 0-15 Westmeath 

Division Two South 

Clare 1-16 0-12 Laois 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Division Three South 

Wicklow 1-10 1-14 Offaly 

Division Four North 

Sligo 2-19 0-18 Leitrim 

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie