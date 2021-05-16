Armagh make winning return to Division One against Monaghan

ARMAGH MADE A winning return to Division One football with a four-point victory over Monaghan at Brewster Park in Enniskillen.

Kieran McGeeney’s side took an early six-point lead, striding 1-03 to 0-00 clear thanks in part to a penalty converted by Stefan Campbell. Monaghan cut Armagh’s lead to a single point at half-time, with debutant Séan Jones netting a 13th-minute goal.

The sides traded scores in the game’s third quarter, and though they were level six times in that period, Monaghan never hit the front and points from Rian O’Neill, Rory Grugan, and Conor Turbitt earned a 1-16 to 1-12 victory for Armagh.

In Division Two North, Meath held off near rivals for a 0-16 to 0-15 point victory. A late John Heslin point gave Westmeath a one-point advantage at half-time and they led by four points with 15 minutes to go. Meath, however, closed in from there, and points from Eamon Wallace and Jordan Morris helped them to a two-point lead as the game entered injury time. Westmeath kept in touch with a score from Ronan Wallace, but ultimately couldn’t avoid an opening-day defeat.

In the South section of Division Two, Clare were comfortable seven-point winners against Laois: Daniel Walsh scoring the only goal of a 1-16 to 0-12 win.

In Division Three South, Offaly beat Wicklow 1-14 to 1-10, while Sligo were seven-point winners over Leitrim in Division Four South.

Allianz Football League Results

Division One North

Monaghan 1-12 1-16 Armagh

Division Two North

Meath 0-16 0-15 Westmeath

Division Two South

Clare 1-16 0-12 Laois

Division Three South

Wicklow 1-10 1-14 Offaly

Division Four North

Sligo 2-19 0-18 Leitrim