'It's a disgrace that Armagh are out of the championship based on five penalties'

RTÉ PUNDIT SEÁN Cavanagh has labelled the penalty shootout which dumped Armagh out of the All-Ireland SFC a “disgrace.”

The Orchard County bowed out after a thrilling quarter-final clash with Galway which could not be settled after an extra-time battle at Croke Park. A penalty shootout was required to determine a winner, with the Tribesmen prevailing by 4-1 to secure a place in the All-Ireland semi-final against Derry.

Speaking on the Sunday Game last night, Cavanagh said he understood the purpose for a penalty shootout during earlier stages of the season, but does not agree with using it at this point in the championship.

“I think it’s totally unacceptable to lose an All-Ireland quarter-final on penalties,” he began. “It’s not the fundamental skills of the game and we were all looking for more.

“We saw probably the best game we’ve seen in I don’t know how long and I think bringing those two teams back to fill Croke Park again next weekend would have been what everyone wanted.

“An extra week in the championship, in my mind, is what should be happening here. I think it’s a disgrace that Armagh are out of the championship based on kicking five penalties. These aren’t the skills that we typically coach our players.

