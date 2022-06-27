Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Monday 27 June 2022
Advertisement

'It's a disgrace that Armagh are out of the championship based on five penalties'

Seán Cavanagh said it was ‘unacceptable’ to use penalty shootouts to determine a winner in an All-Ireland quarter-final.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 27 Jun 2022, 9:44 AM
1 hour ago 5,037 Views 17 Comments
https://the42.ie/5800643
Shane Walsh took the first penalty in Croke Park.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Shane Walsh took the first penalty in Croke Park.
Shane Walsh took the first penalty in Croke Park.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

RTÉ PUNDIT SEÁN Cavanagh has labelled the penalty shootout which dumped Armagh out of the All-Ireland SFC a “disgrace.”

The Orchard County bowed out after a thrilling quarter-final clash with Galway which could not be settled after an extra-time battle at Croke Park. A penalty shootout was required to determine a winner, with the Tribesmen prevailing by 4-1 to secure a place in the All-Ireland semi-final against Derry.

Speaking on the Sunday Game last night, Cavanagh said he understood the purpose for a penalty shootout during earlier stages of the season, but does not agree with using it at this point in the championship.

“I think it’s totally unacceptable to lose an All-Ireland quarter-final on penalties,” he began. “It’s not the fundamental skills of the game and we were all looking for more.

“We saw probably the best game we’ve seen in I don’t know how long and I think bringing those two teams back to fill Croke Park again next weekend would have been what everyone wanted.

“An extra week in the championship, in my mind, is what should be happening here. I think it’s a disgrace that Armagh are out of the championship based on kicking five penalties. These aren’t the skills that we typically coach our players.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie