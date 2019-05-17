This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Clarke to make first championship appearance for Armagh since 2017 alongside 4 debutants

Jarly Og Burns, Rian O’Neill, Ryan Kennedy and Aidan Nugent will make their debuts.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 17 May 2019, 11:36 AM
35 minutes ago 445 Views No Comments
Armagh star Jamie Clarke.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

KIERAN MCGEENEY HAS handed debuts to four players for Sunday’s Ulster SFC clash against Down at Pairc Esler. 

Jarly Og Burns, Rian O’Neill, Ryan Kennedy and Aidan Nugent get the nod for their first championship starts, while Jamie Clarke makes his first championship appearance for his native county in almost two years. 

Clarke spent the majority of 2018 in New York and lined out with the Exiles in the Connacht SFC last summer.

His last championship appearance in the Armagh jersey was the All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Tyrone in August 2017.

Burns, the son of former Orchard captain Jarlath, is a highly-rated midfielder who was one of four players to play Sigerson Cup football under Down boss Paddy Tally at St Mary’s University in Belfast.

Armagh 

1. Blaine Hughes (Carraig an Chrupain)

2. Patrick Burns (Foirceal)
3. Aaron McKay (Dromainn Ti)
4. Paul Hughes (Raonaithe na Croise)

5. Ryan Kennedy (Baile Mhic an Aba)
6. Brendan Donaghy (Cluain Mor)
7. Aidan Forker (An Machaire)

8. Charlie Vernon (Clairsigh Ard Mhacha)
9. Jarly Og Burns (Beal Atha an Airgid)

10. Aidan Nugent (Coilleach Eanach)
11. Ethan Rafferty (An Ghrainseach)
12. Jemar Hall (Foirceal)

13. Rory Grugan (Baile Mhic an Aba)
14. Rian O’Neill (Raonaithe na Croise)
15. Jamie Clarke (Raonaithe na Croise)

