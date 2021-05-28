BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 28 May 2021
McQuillan starts as McGeeney makes two Armagh changes for Donegal clash

Ryan Kennedy, Aidan Forker and Forker’s replacement last week, Paddy Burns, miss out through injury.

By The42 Team Friday 28 May 2021, 11:18 PM
Former Essendon AFL player Ross McQuillan.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

KIERAN MCGEENEY HAS made two changes to his Armagh side for Saturday’s Round 3 Division 1 North encounter with Donegal at the Athletic Grounds (7pm, eir Sport).

Aidan Forker and Ryan Kennedy miss out after picking up injuries in last weekend’s five-point defeat to Donegal, with Ross Finn and the home-again former Essendon AFL player Ross McQuillan named to start in McGeeney’s 15.

Finn is a straight swap for Kennedy, with Greg McCabe dropping back to deputise for Forker and McQuillan named in the half-forward line. Paddy Burns, who came on for Forker last week, also misses out through injury.

There is better news for James Morgan, however, who is ruled fit to start on Saturday evening.

All four sides in Division 1 North remain in contention for a top-two finish but The Orchard County need a win more so than their Ulster semi-final conquerors last season.

Armagh (v Donegal)

1. Blaine Hughes (Carraig an Chrupáin)

2. Ross Finn (An Grainne Mór) no
3. James Morgan (Raonaithe na Crois)
4. Greg McCabe (Sheáin Uí Néill)

5. Connaire Mackin (Sheáin Uí Néill)
6. Aaron McKay (Droim an Tí)
7. Ciaron O’Hanlon (Cill Sleibhe)

8. Niall Grimley (Na Madain)
9. Jarly Óg Burns (Beal Atha an Airgid)

10. Jemar Hall (Foirceal)
11. Rian O’Neill (Raonaithe na Crois)
12. Ross McQuillan (Coilleach Éanach) no

13. Rory Grugan (Baile Mhic an Aba)
14. Oisin O’Neill (Raonaithe na Crois)
15. Stefan Campbell (Clan na Gael)

