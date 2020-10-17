BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 17 October 2020
Advertisement

Impressive injury return for star forward as Armagh record huge win over Tyrone to book Ulster final spot

Back with a bang: Aimee Mackin inspired the Orchard county to a third decider in-a-row.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 17 Oct 2020, 10:08 PM
1 hour ago 1,330 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5236450

aimee-mackin Aimee Mackin. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

STAR FORWARD AIMEE Mackin made a memorable return in the Armagh jersey as the Orchard county booked their place in the Ulster final with a comprehensive win over old foes Tyrone today.

In the only inter-county senior ladies football clash of the day, Armagh were 4-14 to 1-10 winners and, in turn, progressed to their third provincial decider in-a-row.

Mackin made a welcome return to the inter-county scene after a 15-month absence; the two-time All-Star hadn’t played for Armagh since last July when she suffered a devastating cruciate injury in a famous win over Cork.

But she was back with a bang today, leading the scoring and potent before the posts as always.

The 23-year-old found the back of the net just eight minutes in, chipping in with several points too. Both she and fellow star player Caroline O’Hanlon started, despite being named on the bench — and both high-scored, as always.

O’Hanlon also among the goal-scorers, as was Mackin’s sister Blaithin and Catherine Marley. All four goals came in the first half, with Armagh scoring 2-6 before the Red Hand registered a score. The hosts’ impressive attacking display continued, and they led 4-11 to 1-3 at the break.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

To Tyrone’s credit, they battled back in the second half — ably led by attacking ace Niamh O’Neill — but Armagh had enough done at that stage as they now eye a first Ulster crown since 2014.

The other semi-final between Monaghan and Cavan, which was scheduled for Friday night, was postponed “due to the unavailability of a number of Cavan players due to Covid,” a statement from Ulster LGFA read on Tuesday.

The TG4 All-Ireland senior football championship is due to kick off on the weekend of 31 October and 1 November, with Armagh and Tyrone meeting once again there.

2019 Ulster champions Donegal face three-in-a-row All-Ireland winners Dublin in Kingspan Breffni Park on the Saturday [throw-in 5pm, live on TG4], Cavan open their campaign against Kerry and Monaghan are in action the following weekend.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie