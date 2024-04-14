Armagh fire home three early goals against Fermanagh to book Ulster semi-final spot

Armagh 3-11

Fermanagh 0-9

A MARGIN OF 11 points was between these two sides at the end, giving rise to two questions; how good are Armagh, and how far are Fermanagh off?

If question marks have been raised before around Kieran McGeeney’s side and their lack of ruthless streak, it wasn’t in evidence here in Brewster Park in front of a crowd of 7,096.

At half time, the scoreline was 3-4 to 0-2. Fermanagh’s only score from play in the first half came in the last play through Fionan O’Brien.

Before that, Armagh exploited every example of Fermanagh self-harm.

They looked somewhat jittery before Ultan Kelm played a pass short along the ground to Cian McManus. Andrew Murnin stole in to grab possession and with the defence exposed, Kelm raced back to drag him to the ground.

In the ten minutes he was off the pitch, Fermanagh conceded two goals, and with that, the game. The first came on 17 minutes when Rory Grugan sold Joe McDade a beautiful dummy and unselfishly squared to Conor Turbitt to plant home unchallenged.

Three minutes later and McManus was turned over trying to go through heavy Armagh traffic. They worked the ball through Jarly Óg Burn who played to Andrew Murnin. His shot was partly saved by Ross Bogue, but it fell kindly to Burns to follow up.

Jarly Óg Burns celebrates his goal. John McVitty / INPHO John McVitty / INPHO / INPHO

The third goal came just before the half hour mark. Garvan Jones and Ultan Kelm were trying to find a way through the Armagh defensive wall but both men ended up coughing it up with indecision. With the defensive cover gone, Turbitt, Joe McElroy and Murnin combined to leave Stefan Campbell with a palmed finish at the back post.

At that, the contest and the energy went out of the game. Fermanagh belatedly gathered up a few scores from play to take the bad look off it, but when it was a contest they weren’t near the levels required.

The second half played out in a funereal atmosphere. The broadcasters were left once again to make a silk purse from a sow’s lug as questions over the worth of the provincial championships sprung up. The fact that these two spent the league campaign in Division 2, Armagh winning promotion while Fermanagh headed in the other direction, will barely come into it.

If there were kernels of interest, it comes in Armagh’s shape for certain plays. When Fermanagh attempted to go narrow with their players for kickouts before breaking into space, Armagh stood zonally and earmarked each player.

Having said that, Fermanagh’s tactical approach was questionable, and the lack of a dedicated man-marker for Rian O’Neill was puzzling.

Armagh head on now for an Ulster semi final against Down. Expectation, as ever, will follow them.

Armagh's Rian O'Neill and Fermanagh's Conor McShea. John McVitty / INPHO John McVitty / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for Armagh: Stefan Campbell 1-2, Jarly Óg Burns 1-1, Conor Turbitt 1-1 (1f), Ciaran Mackin 0-2, Rian O’Neill, Andrew Murnin, Barry McCambridge 0-1 each, Rory Grugan 0-1f.

Scorers for Fermanagh: Fionan O’Brien 0-3, Conor Love 0-2 (1f), Ultan Kelm, Conor McShea 0-1 each, Garvan Jones 0-1f, Sean Cassidy 0-1f.

Armagh

1. Blaine Hughes (Carrickcruppin)

2. Paddy Burns (Burren), 3. Aaron McKay (Dromintee), 4. Peter McGrane (Ballyhegan)

5. Joe McElroy (Armagh Harps), 6. Ciaran Mackin (Camlough), 7. Aidan Forker (Maghery)

8. Rian O’Neill (Crossmaglen), 9. Ben Crealey (Maghery)

10. Stefan Campbell (Clan na Gael), 11. Rory Grugan (Ballymacnab), 12. Conor Turbitt (Clann Éireann)

13. Oisin Conaty (Tir na nÓg), 14. Andrew Murnin (Naomh Pól), 15. Jarly Óg Burns (Silverbridge)

Subs:

17. Barry McCambridge (Clann Éireann) for McKay (44m)

20. Oisin O’Neill (Crossmaglen) for J Burns (48m)

18. Connaire Mackin (Camlough) for R O’Neill (55m)

23. Aidan Nugent (Cullyhanna) for Murnin (55m)

19. Tiernan Kelly (Clann Éireann) for Turbitt (62m)

Fermanagh

1. Ross Bogue (Enniskillen Gaels)

2. Lee Cullen (Belnaleck), 3. Ché Cullen (Belnaleck), 4. Oisin Smyth (Derrygonnelly Harps)

5. Declan McCusker (St Joseph’s), 6. Shane McGullion (Derrygonnelly Harps), 7. Cian McManus (Teemore)

8. Ronan McCaffrey (Teemore), 9. Joe McDade (Lisnaskea)

10. Conor McGee (St Joseph’s), 11. Conor McShea (Enniskillen Gaels), 12. Fionan O’Brien (Devenish)

13. Ultán Kelm (Erne Gaels), 14. Garvan Jones (Derrygonnelly Harps), 15. Sean Cassidy (St Joseph’s)

Subs :

17. Josh Largo-Elis (Irvinestown) for McManus (23m)

18. Brandon Horan (Enniskillen) for McGee (48m)

19. Conor Love (Enniskillen) for Jones (48m)

20. Jonny Cassidy (Enniskillen) for Smyth (60m)

21. Darragh McGurn (Belnaleck) for McCusker (60m)

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)