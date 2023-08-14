Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Armstrong Oko-Flex (file pic).
# On the Move
Ireland's Armstrong Oko-Flex signs for Swiss side FC Zürich
Diane Caldwell also recently joined the club.
26 minutes ago

IRELAND’S ARMSTRONG OKO-FLEX has signed for Swiss side FC Zürich.

The 21-year-old attacker was most recently on the books of West Ham United, and spent much of last season on loan at Swansea City.

Oko-Flex puts pen to paper on a two-year deal, keeping him at the Swiss table-toppers until 2025. Champions League football is a big aim for the club after making the group stages of the Europa League last season.

“Armstrong Oko-Flex is considered a strong, dynamic and strong dribbling winger who can be used in various positions on offense,” it wrote in a statement.

“He will wear shirt number 22 at FC Zürich.

“We warmly welcome Armstrong Oko-Flex to the FCZ and wish him every success.”

The Ireland U21 international played schoolboy football for St Kevin’s Boys, joined Arsenal’s academy at the age of 11 and also represented Celtic before his 2021 move to West Ham.

“I have a point to prove and a chip on my shoulder,” he told The Athletic after being released by the Hammers.

Another Ireland international recently signed for Zürich, Diane Caldwell joining the women’s team from Reading in the wake of the Girls In Green’s World Cup exit.

