Irish winger Oko-Flex completes loan switch from West Ham to Swansea

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND underage international Armstrong Oko-Flex has signed for Swansea City on loan from West Ham, the championship side has announced.

The 20-year-old winger joins fellow Dubliner Michael Obafemi at the Swans for the remainder of the season, and has linked up with Russell Martin’s squad in time to be in contention for Wednesday’s game against Stoke.

Advertisement

Oko-Flex, who will wear the number 21 shirt, previously had a spell with Celtic before joining West Ham in 2021.

He impressed for the Hammers’ U23 side in Premier League 2, and was also involved in the matchday squad for a Premier League fixture at Arsenal in December 2021.

Oko-Flex recently made his senior debut for the Hammers in their Uefa Conference League play-off against Viborg.

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!