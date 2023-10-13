Armstrong Oko-Flex stars as Ireland U21s maintain perfect start to qualifying

FC ZURICH youngster Armstrong Oko-Flex was key as Ireland U21s maintained their perfect start to qualifying, beating Latvia 2-1.

The result means it is now three wins from three for Jim Crawford’s side, who previously overcame Turkey and San Marino in their opening qualifiers.

Oko-Flex had previously not scored at this level, but registered a goal in each half to put the visitors in the driving seat.

A fantastic strike by Lukass Vapne in second-half stoppage time ensured a nervy finish, but Ireland held out for an important win.

Advertisement

Oko-Flex was one of two competitive debutants alongside Connor O’Riordan, who previously had been named in the Scotland U21 squad during this window before committing to Ireland.

The Zurich attacker’s first goal came about after Lawal headed onto the crossbar from Andrew Moran’s set piece, and Oko-Flex was on hand to convert the rebound.

Norwich’s Tony Springett was the architect of the second goal scored 12 minutes into the second half — the winger beat his man before squaring it across the area for Oko-Flex to fire home.

Ireland had further chances to add to their lead before Latvia’s last-gasp goal made them sweat in the final moments.

Crawford’s men can now turn their attention to a crucial November window when they will travel to face Norway before hosting Italy.

“If you had said to me beforehand, that whole cliche, ‘would I have taken 2-1 here?’ I would have, because Italy came here to Latvia and drew 0-0,” Crawford said afterwards. “We knew it was a potential banana skin, but we had the players well-drilled in what to expect.

“There are huge games and certainly stiffer tests to come, but one thing we have going for us is a little bit of momentum. Three games and three wins, momentum is a big thing in football. It breeds confidence with players.“

Ireland: Keeley, Curtis, O’Riordan, Lawal, Furlong, Hodge (C), Healy, Moran (Glisenan, 62’), Springett (O’Neill 83’), Oko-Flex (Emakhu, 73’), Armstrong (Carty, 83’)

Latvia: Beks, Sliede, Reingolcs, D. Melniks, Puzireveskis (Krancmanis, 79’), Vapne, Novikovs, Maslovs, R.Melkis (Rascevski, 62’), Kauselis (Rekis, 62’), Anmanis (Patijcuks 90’)



Referee: Oliver Reitala (Finland)