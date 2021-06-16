Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 16 June 2021
Arnautovic handed one-match ban over 'heated words' directed at Alioski

The 32-year-old Austria striker will miss his team’s game against the Netherlands on Thursday.

By AFP Wednesday 16 Jun 2021, 2:22 PM
Arnautovic scored for Austria against North Macedonia.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

AUSTRIA FORWARD MARKO Arnautovic has been given a one-game Euro 2020 ban for insulting a North Macedonia player in his side’s opening match at the tournament, Uefa said today.

Uefa said Arnautovic had been punished for “insulting another player” and the 32-year-old will miss his side’s match against the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Thursday as a result.

European football’s governing body had opened an investigation into Arnautovic following the incident in Sunday’s 3-1 win over North Macedonia in Bucharest.

The former West Ham United player, who now plays for Shanghai Port in China, netted Austria’s third goal in the game and then launched into an ill-tempered celebration until his team-mate David Alaba intervened to calm him down.

Media reports claimed he insulted Leeds United’s Ezgjan Alioski, referring to the North Macedonia defender’s Albanian heritage.

“There were some heated words yesterday in the emotions of the game for which I would like to apologise — especially to my friends from North Macedonia and Albania,” Arnautovic said in a statement posted on social media on Tuesday.

“I would like to say one thing very clearly: I am not a racist! I have friends in almost every country and I stand for diversity.”

© – AFP, 2021

