Arsenal make it back-to-back wins thanks to Lacazette and Aubameyang

The Gunners took all three points at home to Burnley.

By The42 Team Saturday 17 Aug 2019, 2:47 PM
46 minutes ago 1,776 Views 5 Comments
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores for Arsenal.
ARSENAL CONTINUED THEIR unblemished start to the new Premier League season with a battling 2-1 victory over Burnley at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, on target in last weekend’s win at Newcastle United, fired in his second decisive goal in as many games after the hour to move Unai Emery’s men to six points from two matches at the expense of a Burnley side for whom Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick was an unused substitute.

Alexandre Lacazette earlier opened the scoring in the 13th minute, only for Ashley Barnes to respond in fortuitous fashion shortly before the break.

An impressive performance from Dani Ceballos inspired Arsenal’s recovery and debutant David Luiz held the home side’s defence together to give the Gunners an 11th straight win over Burnley in all competitions.

Lacazette tested goalkeeper Nick Pope with a close-range header before scoring from the resulting corner. With his back to goal at the near post, the French forward managed to spin and squeeze a shot through Pope’s legs.

Pope remained busy until Barnes equalised two minutes from half-time, cushioning Dwight McNeil’s deflected effort and prodding home despite Matteo Guendouzi’s best efforts.

Reiss Nelson had the ball in the net a few moments later, but Nacho Monreal was correctly adjudged offside in the build-up. That proved winger Nelson’s final act as club-record signing Nicolas Pepe entered the fray at half-time.

Pope produced another two fine saves either side of the hour but could do little about the 64th-minute winner.

Ceballos was the architect of the move as he won the ball back in midfield and fed it forward to Aubameyang, who rifled into the bottom left corner to end Burnley’s resistance.

