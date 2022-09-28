McCabe's Arsenal advance to Champions League group stages after win over Ajax

ARSENAL BOOKED THEIR spot in the group stages of the Women’s Champions League with a 1-0 win at Ajax.

Republic of Ireland’s Katie McCabe started and played the full game for the victors in Amsterdam. The tie was finely poised after last week’s 2-2 draw in London, but Vivianne Miedema gave the Gunners victory in Amsterdam, sealing a 3-2 aggregate victory.

The Gunners put in an accomplished display in stormy conditions in the Dutch capital and could have led in the opening 20 minutes but Stina Blackstenius shot straight at the Ajax goalkeeper.

Miedema showed her class and settled any nerves six minutes into the second half as she struck home in style, finding the corner from 20 yards after a dynamic drive towards goal.

The Dutchwoman could have added a second soon after but her shot was well saved by Lize Kop.

The Gunners had a scare in the final 20 minutes when Tiny Hoekstra stabbed wide from close range after good work by Nadine Noordam.

But Jonas Eidevall’s side survived and put their name in the hat for Monday’s group stage draw.

Also going through on Wednesday were Paris Saint-Germain who claimed a 2-0 win at Swedish club Hacken in Gothenburg for a 4-1 aggregate win.

Lieke Martens and Kadidiatou Diani scored second-half goals for the French side who have twice been runners-up in the competition.

The draw for the group stage takes place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday with 16 teams divided into four pools.

Elsewhere, Kyra Carusa was in action for HB Koge in a 2-0 defeat to Juventus.

Additional reporting by – © AFP 2022

