Tomorrow will tell us a lot about Arsenal as title contenders

IT IS virtually a cliché at this stage to say that Arsenal are in a better position this year compared to last.

Many commentators would point to the fact that the Gunners have already had the experience of failing in a title race, and so the generous interpretation of that scenario is that it builds character for seasons to come.

The majority of critics would also concur that summer signings David Raya and Declan Rice are upgrades on previous starters Aaron Ramsdale and Granit Xhaka.

In addition, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz are potentially valuable additions to the squad, even if the latter has yet to set the world alight and the former has struggled with injury.

However, Arsenal had a better start to last year compared with this season (13 wins, one draw and one loss versus 11 wins, three draws and one loss).

But of equal significance is the fact that their biggest rivals, Manchester City, have also been less efficient (nine wins, three draws and three losses this season versus 12 wins, two draws and one loss last year).

It means, while not being quite as impressive as 2022-23, the Gunners are still currently top of the table, two points ahead of second-place Liverpool while City trail them by six.

Arsenal have had big results already, including wins over both Manchester clubs, but they have also benefitted from a degree of good fortune at times.

The midweek win over Luton was a case in point, as they needed a 97th-minute Declan Rice goal to dramatically beat the Hatters 4-3.

Per Opta, that result meant Arsenal became the first team in Premier League history to win five games in the 90th minute or later in a single calendar year.

It was also the fourth time this season they have scored a winning goal in the 86th minute or later, while back in October, they came from 2-0 down to earn a potentially crucial point at Chelsea with goals in the 77th and 84th minute.

No one can accuse them of lacking resilience so far, though whether all this late drama is a good sign in the long term is debatable.

During the peak Alex Ferguson years, the great Man United sides gained a reputation for habitually snatching victory from the jaws of defeat late on.

But for the Gunners to be doing it so frequently at this early stage in the season may take a toll mentally and physically amid a long, hard campaign where they are also competing in the Champions League.

Many pundits, including Sky Sports’ Gary Neville, are tipping Arsenal for the title, but the next two weeks will provide a more accurate assessment of how far they can go this season.

With a tricky enough clash at home to Brighton in between, they are set for two of the toughest away fixtures of the campaign over the next fortnight.

On paper, the most challenging game is Liverpool at Anfield on 23 December, with Jurgen Klopp’s side the other Premier League team that look a significant threat to City’s aspirations of becoming the first club in English football history to claim four titles in a row.

But tomorrow’s match at Aston Villa is arguably just as big a test.

Unai Emery’s side are in the midst of a remarkable run.

They will be high on confidence, having convincingly beaten reigning champions Manchester City during the week.

Villa Park has become a fortress, as they have won 14 consecutive home Premier League matches on the bounce.

10 wins out of 15 overall this season has left them just four points off the Gunners in third.

Emery insists they are not title contenders, but a top-four finish that looked improbable after their embarrassing opening 5-1 loss at Newcastle, appears conceivable now.

The Gunners will still be favourites in many people’s eyes. Rice has been a Roy Keane-like inspiration in midfield at times, scoring late winners against both Luton and Man United. Bukayo Saka has more assists in all competitions than any other player in Europe’s big five leagues. And with eight goals in all competitions, Martin Odegaard continues to look like a world-class player that Real Madrid were too quick to let go.

However, there are still doubts at both ends of the pitch. Neither Eddie Nketiah nor Gabriel Jesus has fully convinced or suggested they can be a truly prolific, 20-goals-a-season-type striker.

And in goals, Arteta has alternated between David Raya (15 appearances) and Aaron Ramsdale (eight appearances), with both players looking nervy and error-prone at times.

Certainly, Arsenal cannot afford to give easy goals away as they did at Luton, while they will likely need to produce one of their best performances of the season to become the first Premier League team to emerge from Villa Park with three points since they won 4-2 there themselves on 18 February last season.

Upcoming Premier League fixtures (matches kick off at 3pm unless stated otherwise):

Saturday

Crystal Palace v Liverpool (12.30)

Brighton v Burnley

Man United v Bournemouth

Sheffield United v Brentford

Wolves v Nottingham Forest

Aston Villa v Arsenal (17.30)

Sunday

Everton v Chelsea (14.00)

Fulham v West Ham (14.00)

Luton Town v Man City (14.00)

Tottenham v Newcastle (16.30)