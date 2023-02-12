Toney’s controversial equaliser at Arsenal not fully checked by VAR

IVAN TONEY’S CONTROVERSIAL equaliser in Brentford’s draw at Arsenal was not fully investigated by the video assistant referee, the PA news agency understands.

The Bees left the Emirates Stadium with a 1-1 draw after Toney headed in from close range to cancel out Leandro Trossard’s opener for the Premier League leaders.

The two dropped points could prove costly for the Gunners as they look to keep reigning champions and nearest challengers Manchester City at bay – with Pep Guardiola’s side the visitors to the Emirates on Wednesday night.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta fumed over the decision to allow Toney’s goal, which went to VAR.

PA understands a block from Ethan Pinnock on Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes as Mathias Jensen swung a free-kick into the box was checked and cleared.

But it is understood VAR Lee Mason did not fully investigate an offside call against Christian Norgaard, who provided the assist for Toney’s leveller, with no lines drawn on the screen to determine whether the Denmark international should have been penalised.

PA has approached the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) group responsible for referees for further comment.

Mason was stood down from VAR duties for a round of Premier League fixtures in September after his error saw Newcastle have a goal disallowed against Crystal Palace – he will discover if he faces a similar fate when the official appointments for next weekend’s games are announced on Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s a tough one to take when they scored the equaliser,” Trossard – who came off the bench to open the scoring with his first Arsenal goal – told the club’s official website.

“I think overall we played well. In the first half they had some chances but in the second half we came more into the game, and obviously we scored that goal.

“It’s always a missed opportunity I think if you were leading, especially as we knew what they wanted to do. We know their game plan, that they were strong on set-pieces and that’s how we conceded the goal.”