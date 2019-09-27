This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 27 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Emery confirms Xhaka as permanent Arsenal captain following player vote

The midfielder already wears the armband for the Switzerland national team and was chosen ahead of four other Gunners players.

By The42 Team Friday 27 Sep 2019, 4:10 PM
1 hour ago 1,143 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4827750
The Swiss midfielder has had his detractors, but Unai Emery wants to change the perception of him in some quarters.
The Swiss midfielder has had his detractors, but Unai Emery wants to change the perception of him in some quarters.
The Swiss midfielder has had his detractors, but Unai Emery wants to change the perception of him in some quarters.

ARSENAL MANAGER UNAI Emery has confirmed that Granit Xhaka will captain the side on a permanent basis after he was voted ahead of four other team-mates in the leadership group to take charge.

The midfielder, who already captained the Switzerland national team, was chosen ahead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Hector Bellerin, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil to wear the armband.

The 27-year-old has made over a hundred appearances for the club since he signed from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016, where he helped them to the FA Cup in his first season, and came out ahead of his fellow Gunners in a blind ballot conducted by the squad at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking on his appointment, Emery, who has previously chosen to rotate the armband during his tenure at the club, noted that the Basel-born playmaker would bring expertise to the position, and backed him to challenge his critics from outside the club who feel that he should have been passed over for the role.

“Xhaka is mature [and] he has experience,” the Spaniard stated. “In the dressing room, the players voted him first for the leadership.”

Regarding his sceptics, he added: “I spoke with him, [and] we want to change that opinion [of him].

“The respect he has is important, but [he can now] also show that he can keep moving ahead in playing, improving behaviour, commitment.

“I trust and believe in him. He is a good man, [a] professional. Sometimes he makes a mistake. [The] most important thing is to learn and correct those mistakes. His challenge is to change that opinion, improve in each match and giving us his help each time.”

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie