Arsenal star 'stable' after collapsing off the ball during victorious League Cup final

ARSENAL MIDFIELDER FRIDA Maanum is “conscious, talking and in a stable condition” after collapsing off the ball during Sunday’s League Cup final against Chelsea.

Play was paused in second-half stoppage time at Molineux, with paramedics called and medical staff encircling the 24-year-old Norway international, who was placed on a stretcher and carried off after about seven minutes.

Arsenal confirmed soon after the incident: “Frida is conscious, talking and in a stable condition. She will continue to be monitored closely by our medical team. We’re all with you, Frida.”

Frida is conscious, talking and in a stable condition.



She will continue to be monitored closely by our medical team.



We're all with you, Frida ❤️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) March 31, 2024

Players remained on the pitch throughout and the match resumed, with Alessia Russo replacing Maanum as the game remained goalless and entered extra time.

The Gunners went on to win the match 1-0 thanks to Stina Blackstenius’ 116th-minute goal:

STINA BLACKSTENIUS FINDS THE BREAKTHROUGH! 😱



The @ArsenalWFC forward fires the ball into the bottom right! #ContiCup pic.twitter.com/BTfJ0ZV8xV — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) March 31, 2024

It’s back-to-back Conti Cup titles for Jonas Eidevall’s side, as they ended Chelsea’s quadruple bid in Emma Hayes’ farewell season.

Advertisement

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe played 105 minutes for the Gunners.

She had a chance to win it just before being substituted off in half-time of extra-time.

The Dubliner headed Steph Catley’s cross just wide, having also produced a good long-range effort earlier in the game.

It was an eventful afternoon for McCabe, as Chelsea protested for a handball inside the area just before half time. (The referee disagreed with the penalty shout and the incident was later reviewed.)

The showpiece ultimately ended with McCabe celebrating with the tricolour, toasting another Conti Cup success before linking up with Eileen Gleeson’s Ireland for their opening Euro 2025 qualifiers against France and England.

WSL

Elsewhere, Ella Toone’s double helped Manchester United come from behind to beat Everton 4-1 in the Women’s Super League.

United fell 1-0 behind 10 minutes into the match when Katja Snoeijs capitalised on a poor backpass to fire the Toffees in front.

However, Marc Skinner’s side responded after the break with three goals in eight minutes, with Millie Turner heading them level and Toone scoring twice before Leah Galton wrapped the game up in the 90th minute.

Aoife Mannion was on the winning side, while Courtney Brosnan and Heather Payne both featured for the Toffees.

Three points sees United reclaim fourth spot in the table, where they are now six points behind Arsenal in the race for a Champions League spot.

Elsewhere, Brighton climbed into eighth in the table after their clash with West Ham finished goalless.

Riko Ueki had the best chance of the first half for the Hammers after heading wide at the back post and they nearly broke the deadlock after the break when Honoka Hayashi was denied by a superb save from Sophie Baggaley before Madison Haley went close for Brighton.

Jess Ziu was a second-half substitute for the Hammers.

A myriad of Irish players featured in the Championship. Lucy Quinn scored a penalty in Birmimgham City’s 3-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic, while Tyler Toland provided two assists as Blackburn Rovers won 4-1 at Reading. Jessie Stapleton also had an assist for the Royals.

Crystal Palace – club of Hayley Nolan, Izzy Atkinson and Abbie Larkin – kept the pressure on league leaders Sunderland with a 5-1 win at Durham.

And in Scotland, Caitlin Hayes was on target in Celtic’s 2-0 win over Glasgow City.

- Additional reporting from Emma Duffy