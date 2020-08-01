This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 1 August, 2020
Aubameyang the two-goal hero as Arsenal crowned FA Cup champions

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners beat Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley.

By The42 Team Saturday 1 Aug 2020, 7:40 PM
Aubameyang scored twice for Arsenal.
Image: Catherine Ivill
Image: Catherine Ivill

ARSENAL HAVE BEEN crowned 2019/20 FA Cup champions after a 2-1 final victory over Chelsea at an empty Wembley Stadium.

The Gunners came from behind with Pierre-Emeric Aubameyang the two-goal hero and Man of the Match.

Christian Pulisic chipped the Blues in front after just five minutes, but Aubameyang hit back from the penalty spot with 28 on the clock.

And the star striker put Arsenal 2-1 up in the 67th minute.

Mateo Kovacic saw red as things went from bad to worse for Chelsea, while they also lost captain Cesar Azpilicueta and Pulisic to hamstring injuries. Pedro was also stretchered off late on.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has now won the FA Cup with Arsenal as a player and a manager. It also comes as a a record-extending 14th crown for the Londoners.

More to follow

The42 Team

