Wednesday 24 June, 2020
David Luiz signs new Arsenal contract as three others extend stay at the club

Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares have agreed permanent deals, while Dani Ceballos has extended his loan from Real Madrid.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 24 Jun 2020, 9:21 AM
41 minutes ago 1,253 Views 2 Comments
Staying put: David Luiz (file pic).
Image: Bradley Collyer
Staying put: David Luiz (file pic).
Image: Bradley Collyer

ARSENAL DEFENDER DAVID Luiz has agreed a new one-year deal at the club, while Pablo Mari, Cedric Soares and Dani Ceballos have all extended their respective stays at the Gunners.

The club confirmed the news in a statement this morning.

Spanish centre-back Mari — who sustained a significant ankle injury last week — and Portuguese international Soares have penned long-term deals to add to Mikel Arteta’s defence, while midfielder Dani Ceballos has extended his loan from Real Madrid until the end of the current 2019/20 season.

Mari will complete his move from Flamengo when the transfer window opens next month and Soares will join the Londoners permanently from Southampton.

Brazilian Luiz — who signed from Chelsea last summer — has signed on for another season at the Emirates Stadium following a disastrous display against Manchester City last week.

The 33-year-old, who was due to be out of contract at the end of June, was sent off 25 minutes after coming on as a substitute and giving away two goals.

“I am really happy that we will have these players in our squad for the future,” technical director Edu said. “ They have been part of the long-term technical plan Mikel and I have developed. They bring the right balance to our squad. 

David is a really important player for us. He has played most of our matches this season and has been important for the team. His passing, his communication with the team on and off the pitch. He helps everyone. 

“With Pablo we’re all disappointed he got injured at Manchester City. Since Mikel arrived here he was asking for a central defender who was left-footed. We were really pleased with Pablo – his behaviour, the way he is training, his mentality and his quality. Unfortunately, he has that injury but of course we are really happy to keep him for the future. 

“Cedric is also going to be an important player. He has been unlucky with the injuries but he is close to being ready and gives us more strength in the right-back position. We’re also pleased Dani will finish the season here. He is making a good contribution and we look forward to him having a strong finish to the season.”

Arsenal return to Premier League action away to Southampton on Thursday night. 

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

