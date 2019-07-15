This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Monday 15 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Arsenal fans unite to tell owner 'things need to change' after decade of decline

Having grown increasingly disillusioned, Gunners supporters say they want action from American businessman Stan Kroenke.

By The42 Team Monday 15 Jul 2019, 12:11 PM
28 minutes ago 643 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4725149
Gunners supporters with an anti-Kroenke banner in 2016.
Image: John Walton
Gunners supporters with an anti-Kroenke banner in 2016.
Gunners supporters with an anti-Kroenke banner in 2016.
Image: John Walton

ARSENAL FAN GROUPS have joined together to call for Stan Kroenke to reinvigorate the club following what they see as a decade of decline.

Stan Kroenke first invested in Arsenal in 2007 and has since become the club’s major shareholder.

But now sixteen Arsenal supporter groups have combined to express their frustrations, claiming their team “feels like an investment vehicle” for the American businessman.

The statement also calls on Kroenke to explain his plans for Arsenal moving forward and asks whether the board is fit for purpose.

“As Arsenal fans we have watched with frustration as the team’s football performances have declined over the past decade,” the statement reads.

“When Stan Kroenke began buying Arsenal shares the club had just competed in a first Champions League final. Twelve years on Arsenal are about to play in the Europa League for the third year running.

“Off the pitch, fans have never felt more marginalised, less listened to or valued. This was sadly illustrated when Stan Kroenke forcibly bought out the last remaining supporter-shareholders without even a word of appreciation for their custodianship role in the club.

“It feels as though Arsenal is at a crossroads. Things need to change. What all of us as signatories to this statement want to see is meaningful action by Stan Kroenke to reinvigorate our football club.

“This requires work to strengthen the club’s board and football executive and to once again make Arsenal a place where fans have a real sense of belonging. Change needs to start with better leadership.

It is sad that an institution like Arsenal has such passive ownership. All of us want to see a clear sense of purpose and direction.”

Unai Emery guided Arsenal to a fifth-place finish in the Premier League last term, as well as the Europa League final, in which they lost 4-1 to Chelsea.

The Gunners have made just one signing for the first team so far this close-season, bringing in youngster Gabriel Martinelli from Brazilian side Ituano.

Multiple bids for Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney have reportedly been rejected, while a £40 million offer for Wilfried Zaha has also been turned down by Crystal Palace and they face competition from Tottenham for Saint-Etienne’s William Saliba.

Club captain Laurent Koscielny, meanwhile, refused to travel on Arsenal’s pre-season tour of the United States as he looks to push through a return to France, with Lyon and Bordeaux reportedly interested.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie