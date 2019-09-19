This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Aubameyang, Willock and Saka help Arsenal get Europa League campaign off to winning start

Unai Emery’s side ran out 3-0 winners away against Frankfurt on Thursday evening.

By The42 Team Thursday 19 Sep 2019, 7:57 PM
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang adds a third for Arsenal.
Image: John Walton
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang adds a third for Arsenal.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang adds a third for Arsenal.
Image: John Walton

BUKAYO SAKA PUT 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt to the sword as Arsenal began their Europa League campaign with a 3-0 victory at the Commerzbank-Arena.

Making his second start for Arsenal, 18-year-old Saka opened his account for the club in the 85th minute and added an assist for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang two minutes later as a much-changed line-up bounced back from a second-half collapse against Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

The late flurry came after Dominik Kohr was shown a second yellow card for a trip on Saka, with Joe Willock having opened the scoring in an open encounter in Germany.

The trip to Frankfurt was expected to be Arsenal’s toughest test in Group F – which also includes Standard Liege and Vitoria SC – but an impressive display ensured they will return to London with maximum points.

