Ljunberg: 'Scared' Arsenal just need to 'dig out a win' for confidence boost

Arsenal's interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg believes his team just need a win to regain some confidence.

By The42 Team Friday 6 Dec 2019, 9:13 AM
41 minutes ago
Arsenal interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg.
Image: Marc Atkins
Arsenal interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg.
Arsenal interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg.
Image: Marc Atkins

FREDDIE LJUNBERG BELIEVES Arsenal just need to “dig out a win” for confidence after their poor run continued with a defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Arsenal’s winless run extended to nine games – their worst stretch since going 10 matches without a victory in 1977 – after suffering a 2-1 Premier League loss at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

But interim head coach Ljungberg feels one win could help turn Arsenal’s season around, admitting his players looked “scared” during the first half against Brighton.

“That’s the tough part. They looked very short on confidence, in the first half they were scared to get the ball, scared to move and were just standing still,” he told a news conference.

We need to talk about that but they need to, have to dig out a win and get some confidence because they can do it.

“They showed it in the second half, I think we did that really well for 20 minutes. It’s hard to say that when you lose at home but they were very good in that spell.”

After Alexandre Lacazette cancelled out Adam Webster’s opener, Neal Maupay scored an 80th-minute winner for Brighton to leave Arsenal 10th in the table.

Ljungberg believes his team, who visit West Ham on Monday, are feeling the pressure amid their poor run of form.

“I think it’s obvious that nervousness from the crowd can affect football players no matter what quality you have,” he said.

“They’re human beings like everyone else, they want to do well and they feel the pressure but that’s something we need to work on.

“If we dig out a win, we can get there like I said. They showed that in the second half.”

