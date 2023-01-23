Arsenal continue to strengthen with signing of Poland's Jakub Kiwior

ARSENAL HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of defender Jakub Kiwior from Italian side Spezia.

The 22-year-old featured for Poland at the World Cup in Qatar and was in the stands at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening to watch his new side beat Manchester United.

Kiwior, who had a spell in Belgium with Anderlecht earlier in his career, moved to Serie A from MSK Zilina in August 2021, and made 43 appearances during his time with Spezia.

Arsenal said Kiwior, a left-sided central defender, had signed a long-term contract, with the fee reported to be in the region of €23.9 million (£21m)

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta told the club’s website: “It’s great that Jakub is joining us. He’s a young versatile defender who has shown huge potential and qualities with Spezia in Serie A and also at international level with Poland.

“Jakub is a player who will give us strength and quality to our defensive unit. We welcome Jakub and his family to Arsenal and look forward to working with him.”

Manchester City, meanwhile, have signed 20-year-old midfielder Maximo Perrone from Argentinian club Velez Sarsfield.

The Premier League champions have announced the Argentina Under-20 international has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract.

The PA news agency understands City have agreed to pay a fee of around €9.1m (£8m) for the player.