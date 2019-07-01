This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 1 July, 2019
Arsenal embrace London culture as new retro home kit is revealed

By The42 Team Monday 1 Jul 2019, 10:10 AM
1 hour ago 3,196 Views 3 Comments
ARSENAL HAVE UNVEILED their new kit for the 2019-20 campaign with an advert led by Mesut Ozil, which sees the squad embrace London’s vibrant culture.

arsenal-home-kit-2019-20_a7mio1fhzl7f15b9h3c6hnkg1 Arsenal have reviled their new home kit for next season.

The Gunners have aligned with Adidas for the first time in 25 years and the team’s new strip represents a re-imagining of the club’s popular 1990s look.

The iconic three stripe design has been stretched to run along the shoulders and across the collar, with the conventional logo placed on the right side of the chest.

Arsenal officially announced the fresh home jersey with a promotional video on social media, which sees club legend Ian Wright narrating while walking through the streets of London.

A number of stars appear in the short clip, starting with Ozil, who shows off a new haircut in a barbershop with Sead Kolasinac while sporting a thick London accent.

Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are also seen taking in a full English breakfast in a local cafe and one of Arsenal’s most famous fans, Idris Elba, stops by for a fitting cameo.

Unai Emery’s squad will line up in the famous red and white once again next term, looking to improve on a fifth-place Premier League finish last time around.

The impressive new kit has a retro feel, with a white V-neck collar, white socks and shorts, complete with a vintage red hoop.

Bernd Leno’s new green and yellow goalkeeper shirt has been showcased too, which also brings back memories of a bygone era at the club.

Arsenal teamed up with Adidas after their contract with Puma ended at the end of the 2018-19 season, agreeing on a lucrative deal worth around £300 million (€335m).

Emery’s team will begin their latest Premier League campaign against Newcastle on August 11, after a comprehensive pre-season schedule which kicks off against Colorado Rapids in the USA this month.

The Spanish boss has not yet been able to add any new recruits during the summer transfer window, with a modest budget of £40 million (€45m) to work with after failing to qualify for the Champions League.

